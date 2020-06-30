All apartments in Torrance
Last updated April 28 2020

21238 Kent Avenue

21238 Kent Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

21238 Kent Avenue, Torrance, CA 90503
Southwood

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
bbq/grill
ice maker
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
oven
range
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
This 3 bedroom home boasts over 1600 square feet of very nice living space and is located on one of the most prestigious streets in the Southwood neighborhood of West Torrance. The hardwood floors have all been refinished, new paint inside and out, new stove, newer dishwasher, new blinds, new lighting & new dual pane windows all await you. This home exudes pride! From the moment you enter you'll notice how all of the huge windows allow plenty of natural light to gleam off beautifully refinished hardwood floors leading you to 3 ample sized bedrooms, plenty of linen closets, a nice kitchen, inside laundry, and a huge great room adorning a cozy fireplace that's perfect for entertaining. Open your new sliding door off the great room and enjoy evening wine, morning coffee or a summer BBQ in your own private back yard. Alongside this home is a nice long driveway leading to your own 2 car garage.

This community is home to very desirable schools to include Anza elementary, Jefferson Middle School and West High School. Plenty of shopping and entertainment venues - enjoy!

You'll love the very long-term, friendly neighbors that love their homes and the community.

Qualifications: Monthly income 2.5x rent. FICO score of 625+. 80% positive credit accounts. Bankruptcies must be discharged and at least 2 years old. No Evictions. To expedite your application please bring 2 months bank statements, 2 paycheck stubs and a copy of your ID.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 5 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21238 Kent Avenue have any available units?
21238 Kent Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Torrance, CA.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
What amenities does 21238 Kent Avenue have?
Some of 21238 Kent Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21238 Kent Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
21238 Kent Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21238 Kent Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 21238 Kent Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Torrance.
Does 21238 Kent Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 21238 Kent Avenue offers parking.
Does 21238 Kent Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21238 Kent Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21238 Kent Avenue have a pool?
No, 21238 Kent Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 21238 Kent Avenue have accessible units?
No, 21238 Kent Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 21238 Kent Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21238 Kent Avenue has units with dishwashers.

