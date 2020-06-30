21238 Kent Avenue

Amenities

This 3 bedroom home boasts over 1600 square feet of very nice living space and is located on one of the most prestigious streets in the Southwood neighborhood of West Torrance. The hardwood floors have all been refinished, new paint inside and out, new stove, newer dishwasher, new blinds, new lighting & new dual pane windows all await you. This home exudes pride! From the moment you enter you'll notice how all of the huge windows allow plenty of natural light to gleam off beautifully refinished hardwood floors leading you to 3 ample sized bedrooms, plenty of linen closets, a nice kitchen, inside laundry, and a huge great room adorning a cozy fireplace that's perfect for entertaining. Open your new sliding door off the great room and enjoy evening wine, morning coffee or a summer BBQ in your own private back yard. Alongside this home is a nice long driveway leading to your own 2 car garage.



This community is home to very desirable schools to include Anza elementary, Jefferson Middle School and West High School. Plenty of shopping and entertainment venues - enjoy!



You'll love the very long-term, friendly neighbors that love their homes and the community.



Qualifications: Monthly income 2.5x rent. FICO score of 625+. 80% positive credit accounts. Bankruptcies must be discharged and at least 2 years old. No Evictions. To expedite your application please bring 2 months bank statements, 2 paycheck stubs and a copy of your ID.