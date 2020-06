Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Single family home in prime area of Torrance- Available now - Spacious single family home is available for rent in a highly desirable area of Torrance. It's a 3 bedroom 2 bath. One of the bedrooms is a master with its own bathroom. Home offers a laundry room off the kitchen area as well as a large dining area. Double car garage and a HUGE back yard are a few of the other highlights this home has to offer.



