2027 Artesia Boulevard

Beautiful home with 2 bedroom 2 bathroom is now available! There is beautiful dark hardwood throughout common area. From the front door, the stairs lead to vaulted ceiling living room with mantled fireplace. Off living room is pristine kitchen equipped with fixtures and appliances. Kitchen appliances includes microwave/ hood vent combination, stove-top oven and dishwasher. Also off living room is partial covered balcony. Master bedroom has en suite bathroom and large closet. Master closet is designed with efficient shelving for organization. Master bathroom comes with double vanity and step-in shower tub. Unit comes with attached two-car garage. Garage has additional overhead storage.

Tenant is responsible for all utilities. Comes fitted with new smart home keyless system, this system allows for enhanced security and monitoring of access into property. Smart home system eliminates keys and securely allows the power of accessibility through a registered mobile device. Property is ready now! Contact for more information!!



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,200, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $2,200, Available Now

