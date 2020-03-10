All apartments in Torrance
Find more places like 2027 Artesia Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Torrance, CA
/
2027 Artesia Boulevard
Last updated April 13 2020 at 11:25 PM

2027 Artesia Boulevard

2027 Artesia Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Torrance
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2027 Artesia Boulevard, Torrance, CA 90504
South Gardena

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
key fob access
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
key fob access
Beautiful home with 2 bedroom 2 bathroom is now available! There is beautiful dark hardwood throughout common area. From the front door, the stairs lead to vaulted ceiling living room with mantled fireplace. Off living room is pristine kitchen equipped with fixtures and appliances. Kitchen appliances includes microwave/ hood vent combination, stove-top oven and dishwasher. Also off living room is partial covered balcony. Master bedroom has en suite bathroom and large closet. Master closet is designed with efficient shelving for organization. Master bathroom comes with double vanity and step-in shower tub. Unit comes with attached two-car garage. Garage has additional overhead storage.
Tenant is responsible for all utilities. Comes fitted with new smart home keyless system, this system allows for enhanced security and monitoring of access into property. Smart home system eliminates keys and securely allows the power of accessibility through a registered mobile device. Property is ready now! Contact for more information!!

Thank you for your interest in this property. If you would like to set up a time to view this property, please email us at Leasing@trinityfs.com. PLEASE NOTE THAT TRINITY FINANCIAL SERVICES IS THE OWNER OF THIS PROPERTY. ANY ADVERTISEMENTS FOR THIS PROPERTY FOUND ON CRAIGSLIST, LETGO, 5MILE, OR ANY SIMILAR SITES MAY BE A SCAM. To protect yourself from scammers, please communicate only with representatives of Trinity Financial Services with regard to this property.

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,200, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $2,200, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2027 Artesia Boulevard have any available units?
2027 Artesia Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Torrance, CA.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
What amenities does 2027 Artesia Boulevard have?
Some of 2027 Artesia Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2027 Artesia Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
2027 Artesia Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2027 Artesia Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 2027 Artesia Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Torrance.
Does 2027 Artesia Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 2027 Artesia Boulevard offers parking.
Does 2027 Artesia Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2027 Artesia Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2027 Artesia Boulevard have a pool?
No, 2027 Artesia Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 2027 Artesia Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 2027 Artesia Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 2027 Artesia Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2027 Artesia Boulevard has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Emerald Victoria Apartments
3553 Emerald St
Torrance, CA 90503
Milano Apartments
20900 Anza Ave
Torrance, CA 90503
The CitiZen South Bay on W235
2545 W 235th St
Torrance, CA 90505
The CitiZen South Bay on Anza
23418 Anza Avenue
Torrance, CA 90505
Emerald West Apartments
3910 Emerald St
Torrance, CA 90503
Alta South Bay
22433 S Vermont Ave
Torrance, CA 90502
Ocean West Apartments
22636 Ocean Ave
Torrance, CA 90505
Tuscany Villas Apartments
3450 Maricopa St
Torrance, CA 90503

Similar Pages

Torrance 1 BedroomsTorrance 2 Bedrooms
Torrance Apartments with BalconyTorrance Apartments with Parking
Torrance Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CA
Glendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CA
Downey, CASimi Valley, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CAWhittier, CANewport Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Northwest TorranceSouthwood Riviera
Delthome

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles