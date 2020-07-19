All apartments in Torrance
Last updated March 19 2019

18225 Kingsdale Ave

18225 Kingsdale Ave · No Longer Available
Location

18225 Kingsdale Ave, Torrance, CA 90278
Northwest Torrance

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
Description:

SORRY, NO PETS. Redondo Beach -The Belvedere Terrace is a quiet building that offers lush landscaping, heated pool, jacuzzi, BBQ areas, and tennis courts. Our units offer washer & dryer hookups, large closets, large floor plans, dishwasher, microwave, balconys, and covered parking. We are steps away from the park, and walking distance to local elementary schools, Galleria Mall, and fine dining.
Paid Utilities:
Water Trash Cable TV
Appliances:
Dishwasher Electric Stove Microwave
Amenities:
Pool Jacuzzi Sport Courts BBQ Balcony/Patio Parking-Covered

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18225 Kingsdale Ave have any available units?
18225 Kingsdale Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Torrance, CA.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
What amenities does 18225 Kingsdale Ave have?
Some of 18225 Kingsdale Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18225 Kingsdale Ave currently offering any rent specials?
18225 Kingsdale Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18225 Kingsdale Ave pet-friendly?
No, 18225 Kingsdale Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Torrance.
Does 18225 Kingsdale Ave offer parking?
Yes, 18225 Kingsdale Ave offers parking.
Does 18225 Kingsdale Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18225 Kingsdale Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18225 Kingsdale Ave have a pool?
Yes, 18225 Kingsdale Ave has a pool.
Does 18225 Kingsdale Ave have accessible units?
No, 18225 Kingsdale Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 18225 Kingsdale Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18225 Kingsdale Ave has units with dishwashers.
