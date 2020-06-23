All apartments in Thousand Oaks
654 Shadow Lake Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

654 Shadow Lake Drive

654 Shadow Lake Drive · No Longer Available
Location

654 Shadow Lake Drive, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360
Central Thousand Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
garage
Beautiful single story 2 bedroom/2 bath townhome with over 1600 sq.ft. of living space. - Beautiful single story 2 bedroom/2 bath townhome with over 1600 sq.ft. of living space. Light, bright soaring ceilings, lots of windows allow for abundance of light. Living room with fireplace opens to an atrium. Spacious kitchen and family room opens to a large patio that backs up to serene park/greenbelt. Gated courtyard entrance next to the two car attached garage. Located walking distance to the Oaks Mall and easy freeway access. Non-smoking townhouse

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4465034)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 654 Shadow Lake Drive have any available units?
654 Shadow Lake Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thousand Oaks, CA.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
What amenities does 654 Shadow Lake Drive have?
Some of 654 Shadow Lake Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 654 Shadow Lake Drive currently offering any rent specials?
654 Shadow Lake Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 654 Shadow Lake Drive pet-friendly?
No, 654 Shadow Lake Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thousand Oaks.
Does 654 Shadow Lake Drive offer parking?
Yes, 654 Shadow Lake Drive does offer parking.
Does 654 Shadow Lake Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 654 Shadow Lake Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 654 Shadow Lake Drive have a pool?
No, 654 Shadow Lake Drive does not have a pool.
Does 654 Shadow Lake Drive have accessible units?
No, 654 Shadow Lake Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 654 Shadow Lake Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 654 Shadow Lake Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
