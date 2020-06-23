654 Shadow Lake Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard garage

Beautiful single story 2 bedroom/2 bath townhome with over 1600 sq.ft. of living space. Light, bright soaring ceilings, lots of windows allow for abundance of light. Living room with fireplace opens to an atrium. Spacious kitchen and family room opens to a large patio that backs up to serene park/greenbelt. Gated courtyard entrance next to the two car attached garage. Located walking distance to the Oaks Mall and easy freeway access. Non-smoking townhouse



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4465034)