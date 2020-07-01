Amenities

5777 Tanner Ridge Available 08/01/20 Two-Story North Ranch Townhome - Look forward to coming home to this two-story North Ranch townhome with simply oak trees beyond the property line in back. Featuring a comfortable floor plan with light, modern updated interior and bright kitchen plus luxurious master suite, this updated home with a park-like backyard is close to the North Ranch Playfield, two country clubs and several hiking trails, all of which offer numerous outdoor activities.



Currently occupied. Available short term. Submit for pets.



Contact SG Associates for details at (805) 979-2540.



