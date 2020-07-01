All apartments in Thousand Oaks
Find more places like 5777 Tanner Ridge.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Thousand Oaks, CA
/
5777 Tanner Ridge
Last updated June 25 2020 at 9:36 AM

5777 Tanner Ridge

5777 Tanner Ridge Avenue · (818) 300-5304
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Thousand Oaks
See all
North Ranch
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5777 Tanner Ridge Avenue, Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
North Ranch

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 5777 Tanner Ridge · Avail. Aug 1

$5,800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1949 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
5777 Tanner Ridge Available 08/01/20 Two-Story North Ranch Townhome - Look forward to coming home to this two-story North Ranch townhome with simply oak trees beyond the property line in back. Featuring a comfortable floor plan with light, modern updated interior and bright kitchen plus luxurious master suite, this updated home with a park-like backyard is close to the North Ranch Playfield, two country clubs and several hiking trails, all of which offer numerous outdoor activities.

Currently occupied. Available short term. Submit for pets.

Contact SG Associates for details at (805) 979-2540.

(RLNE5301956)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5777 Tanner Ridge have any available units?
5777 Tanner Ridge has a unit available for $5,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
Is 5777 Tanner Ridge currently offering any rent specials?
5777 Tanner Ridge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5777 Tanner Ridge pet-friendly?
Yes, 5777 Tanner Ridge is pet friendly.
Does 5777 Tanner Ridge offer parking?
No, 5777 Tanner Ridge does not offer parking.
Does 5777 Tanner Ridge have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5777 Tanner Ridge does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5777 Tanner Ridge have a pool?
No, 5777 Tanner Ridge does not have a pool.
Does 5777 Tanner Ridge have accessible units?
No, 5777 Tanner Ridge does not have accessible units.
Does 5777 Tanner Ridge have units with dishwashers?
No, 5777 Tanner Ridge does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5777 Tanner Ridge have units with air conditioning?
No, 5777 Tanner Ridge does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 5777 Tanner Ridge?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Westlake Canyon Apartments
2338 Fountain Crest Ln
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
Sofi Thousand Oaks
491 W Gainsborough Rd
Thousand Oaks, CA 91360
Avalon Thousand Oaks Plaza
235 N Conejo School Rd
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
eaves Thousand Oaks
351 Hodencamp Rd
Thousand Oaks, CA 91360
Arrive Thousand Oaks Apartments
1394 E Hillcrest Drive
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
Yolo
81 Maegan Pl
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
Yolo East
1801 Los Feliz Drive
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
The Knolls Apartment Homes
2544 Vista Wood Cir
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362

Similar Pages

Thousand Oaks 1 BedroomsThousand Oaks 2 Bedrooms
Thousand Oaks Apartments with BalconyThousand Oaks Dog Friendly Apartments
Thousand Oaks Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CASanta Monica, CATorrance, CA
Burbank, CAOxnard, CAVentura, CADowney, CASimi Valley, CAWhittier, CALancaster, CA
Camarillo, CAWest Hollywood, CAAlhambra, CANorwalk, CAPalmdale, CARedondo Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North RanchCentral Thousand Oaks
Lang RanchWestlake
Rancho Conejo

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
University of California-Los AngelesCalifornia Institute of the Arts
College of the Canyons
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity