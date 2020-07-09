4781 Via Altamira

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground pool garage guest parking

This townhome is truly move-in ready and features many highly upgraded improvements. The kitchen has granite counters, a breakfast bar, and a large eat-in breakfast area. The living room has beautiful, dark hardwood flooring that extends down the staircase to the over-sized two car garage. The home has 6 inch baseboards and crown molding throughout. The three bathrooms have been beautifully remodeled, with lovely sinks, faucets, and lighting. Plush carpeting upstairs and spacious bedrooms. Nothing has been overlooked! The location is ideal, being all the way in the back of the complex with ample guest parking nearby and just a short walk to a playground and community pool! You won't want to miss this one!