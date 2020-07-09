All apartments in Thousand Oaks
Last updated October 30 2019

4781 Via Altamira

4781 via Altamira · No Longer Available
Location

4781 via Altamira, Thousand Oaks, CA 91320
Dos Vientos

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
guest parking
This townhome is truly move-in ready and features many highly upgraded improvements. The kitchen has granite counters, a breakfast bar, and a large eat-in breakfast area. The living room has beautiful, dark hardwood flooring that extends down the staircase to the over-sized two car garage. The home has 6 inch baseboards and crown molding throughout. The three bathrooms have been beautifully remodeled, with lovely sinks, faucets, and lighting. Plush carpeting upstairs and spacious bedrooms. Nothing has been overlooked! The location is ideal, being all the way in the back of the complex with ample guest parking nearby and just a short walk to a playground and community pool! You won't want to miss this one!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4781 Via Altamira have any available units?
4781 Via Altamira doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thousand Oaks, CA.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
What amenities does 4781 Via Altamira have?
Some of 4781 Via Altamira's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4781 Via Altamira currently offering any rent specials?
4781 Via Altamira is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4781 Via Altamira pet-friendly?
No, 4781 Via Altamira is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thousand Oaks.
Does 4781 Via Altamira offer parking?
Yes, 4781 Via Altamira offers parking.
Does 4781 Via Altamira have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4781 Via Altamira does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4781 Via Altamira have a pool?
Yes, 4781 Via Altamira has a pool.
Does 4781 Via Altamira have accessible units?
No, 4781 Via Altamira does not have accessible units.
Does 4781 Via Altamira have units with dishwashers?
No, 4781 Via Altamira does not have units with dishwashers.

