Home
/
Thousand Oaks, CA
/
316 Pebble Beach Dr.
Last updated November 8 2019 at 12:55 PM

316 Pebble Beach Dr.

316 Pebble Beach Drive · No Longer Available
Location

316 Pebble Beach Drive, Thousand Oaks, CA 91320
Los Robles

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
316 Pebble Beach Dr. Available 11/15/19 Spacious 3+2.5 w/loft + garage in gated community! (316 Pebble Beach) - Spacious Newbury Park townhouse with all the comforts of home! Amenities include: open floorplan w/over 2100 SQF of space featuring 3BR + 2.5BA; living room w/vaulted ceilings + fireplace; kitchen offers pantry, breakfast bar + appliances included (refrigerator, stove, oven, dishwasher + microwave); formal dining area; loft; master suite w/walk-in closet + full bath featuring dual sinks; carpet, wood + ceramic tile flooring; inside laundry w/washer included; central air; mountain views; patio; front + side yard; gated community w/pool + tennis court; attached, 2 car garage w/auto opener; pets considered w/owners approval; close to everything! For more info, or to view this property, please call us at 818-998-0597. All appointments must be scheduled through H&H and not a third-party website. Prospective tenants must confirm showings with our office prior to appointment. We cannot accept third-party applications - please submit on our website, www.hammondmanagement.com.

(RLNE2086081)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 316 Pebble Beach Dr. have any available units?
316 Pebble Beach Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thousand Oaks, CA.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
What amenities does 316 Pebble Beach Dr. have?
Some of 316 Pebble Beach Dr.'s amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 316 Pebble Beach Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
316 Pebble Beach Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 316 Pebble Beach Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 316 Pebble Beach Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 316 Pebble Beach Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 316 Pebble Beach Dr. offers parking.
Does 316 Pebble Beach Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 316 Pebble Beach Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 316 Pebble Beach Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 316 Pebble Beach Dr. has a pool.
Does 316 Pebble Beach Dr. have accessible units?
No, 316 Pebble Beach Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 316 Pebble Beach Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 316 Pebble Beach Dr. has units with dishwashers.

