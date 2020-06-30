Amenities

316 Pebble Beach Dr. Available 11/15/19 Spacious 3+2.5 w/loft + garage in gated community! (316 Pebble Beach) - Spacious Newbury Park townhouse with all the comforts of home! Amenities include: open floorplan w/over 2100 SQF of space featuring 3BR + 2.5BA; living room w/vaulted ceilings + fireplace; kitchen offers pantry, breakfast bar + appliances included (refrigerator, stove, oven, dishwasher + microwave); formal dining area; loft; master suite w/walk-in closet + full bath featuring dual sinks; carpet, wood + ceramic tile flooring; inside laundry w/washer included; central air; mountain views; patio; front + side yard; gated community w/pool + tennis court; attached, 2 car garage w/auto opener; pets considered w/owners approval; close to everything! For more info, or to view this property, please call us at 818-998-0597. All appointments must be scheduled through H&H and not a third-party website. Prospective tenants must confirm showings with our office prior to appointment. We cannot accept third-party applications - please submit on our website, www.hammondmanagement.com.



(RLNE2086081)