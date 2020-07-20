All apartments in Thousand Oaks
2864 Capella Way

2864 Capella Way
Location

2864 Capella Way, Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
Lang Ranch

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
pool
playground
tennis court
hot tub
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
playground
pool
hot tub
tennis court
Location Location owner being transferred and will be renting out this updated family home in the beautiful gated community of VERDIGRIS, one of the most desired Westlake/Thousand Oaks communities. This home sits at the highest point so the back yard is private. With views from just about every room. The home is 'LIGHT and BRIGHT'with beautiful colors. Kitchen has granite counters and there are newer flooring throughout. Located in the highly sought after Lang Ranch elementary and CVUSD school district . This is the perfect place to raise children. The community features a beautiful community pool and spa area, tennis courts and a play ground. The home sits on a corner lot in a culdesac. You couldn't ask for a more perfect setting

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2864 Capella Way have any available units?
2864 Capella Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thousand Oaks, CA.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
What amenities does 2864 Capella Way have?
Some of 2864 Capella Way's amenities include granite counters, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2864 Capella Way currently offering any rent specials?
2864 Capella Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2864 Capella Way pet-friendly?
No, 2864 Capella Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thousand Oaks.
Does 2864 Capella Way offer parking?
No, 2864 Capella Way does not offer parking.
Does 2864 Capella Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2864 Capella Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2864 Capella Way have a pool?
Yes, 2864 Capella Way has a pool.
Does 2864 Capella Way have accessible units?
No, 2864 Capella Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2864 Capella Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 2864 Capella Way does not have units with dishwashers.
