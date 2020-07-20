2864 Capella Way

Amenities

Location Location owner being transferred and will be renting out this updated family home in the beautiful gated community of VERDIGRIS, one of the most desired Westlake/Thousand Oaks communities. This home sits at the highest point so the back yard is private. With views from just about every room. The home is 'LIGHT and BRIGHT'with beautiful colors. Kitchen has granite counters and there are newer flooring throughout. Located in the highly sought after Lang Ranch elementary and CVUSD school district . This is the perfect place to raise children. The community features a beautiful community pool and spa area, tennis courts and a play ground. The home sits on a corner lot in a culdesac. You couldn't ask for a more perfect setting