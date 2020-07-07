All apartments in Thousand Oaks
27 Castilian Ct
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

27 Castilian Ct

27 Castillian Ct · No Longer Available
Location

27 Castillian Ct, Thousand Oaks, CA 91320
Rancho Conejo

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Description

Gorgeous Cul-de-sac T.O. Home This spacious, bright, ideally located 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom, 2,067 sq ft cul-de-sac home is everything youve been looking for! Boasting high ceilings, fireplace, gorgeous view of the back yard from the kitchen, attached 2-car garage, covered patio and built-in spa, this home is a perfect 10. Guests will enjoy the privacy of a downstairs bedroom and bathroom and youll love the master bedroom complete with your own private en-suite master bathroom. Close to schools, shopping, and freeway access, dont wait to book your viewing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27 Castilian Ct have any available units?
27 Castilian Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thousand Oaks, CA.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
What amenities does 27 Castilian Ct have?
Some of 27 Castilian Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and hot tub. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27 Castilian Ct currently offering any rent specials?
27 Castilian Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27 Castilian Ct pet-friendly?
No, 27 Castilian Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thousand Oaks.
Does 27 Castilian Ct offer parking?
Yes, 27 Castilian Ct offers parking.
Does 27 Castilian Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 27 Castilian Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 27 Castilian Ct have a pool?
No, 27 Castilian Ct does not have a pool.
Does 27 Castilian Ct have accessible units?
No, 27 Castilian Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 27 Castilian Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 27 Castilian Ct does not have units with dishwashers.

