27 Castilian Ct

patio / balcony garage hot tub fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

Gorgeous Cul-de-sac T.O. Home This spacious, bright, ideally located 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom, 2,067 sq ft cul-de-sac home is everything youve been looking for! Boasting high ceilings, fireplace, gorgeous view of the back yard from the kitchen, attached 2-car garage, covered patio and built-in spa, this home is a perfect 10. Guests will enjoy the privacy of a downstairs bedroom and bathroom and youll love the master bedroom complete with your own private en-suite master bathroom. Close to schools, shopping, and freeway access, dont wait to book your viewing!