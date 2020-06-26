2544 Northshore Lane

Amenities

Settled on the Westlake Lake in the “Northshore” community, this turn-key townhome boasts spectacular lake views, a private dock, and stunning upgrades! The two bedroom and two bathroom home offers freshly painted walls throughout, smooth ceilings, gleaming hardwood floors, newer wood-like flooring in the bedrooms, energy efficient windows and doors, and modern fixtures throughout. The kitchen offers stainless steel appliances, a provided fridge, granite countertops, and newer cabinetry. Both the dining room and the living room feature patio doors opening to the shaded patio area and dreamy lake views. The backyard has a shaded patio area, new landscaping, and the redesigned staircase leading to the private dock. The master bedroom has lake views and an attached private bathroom. The master bathroom has updated vanities, with updated mirrors and light fixtures, and a walk-in shower. The property is professionally landscaped with drought resistant landscaping in the front yard and on the back slope.There is an attached two car garage with direct access. The washer and dryer are located in the garage and are provided for resident use. The Northshore community is a highly desirable community offering a community pool and community beach access. Its prime location places it within minutes from shops, entertainment, restaurants, and freeway access. Submit for pets: no large dogs, no aggressive breeds, no puppies. A pet fee is required. Gardener is provided. Non smoking property.