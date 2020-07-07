1943 Stonesgate Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Lovely Foxmoor Hills home in Westlake Village with hardwood flooring downstairs in entry and formal dining. The windows in the spacious living room and formal dining are covered in custom wood shutters. The kitchen is complete with dark wood cabinets, stainless steel appliances and a casual dining area. Enjoy the view of the beautiful serene backyard while standing in front of the large open window in the kitchen. One bedroom with a built in desk and shelves and one bathroom complete thedownstairs. Cozy brick fireplace in separate family room perfect for entertaining. Three bedrooms and two baths are located upstairs . The 3-car garage has plenty of room for storage. Within minutes to the Westlake Village lake, The Promenade and Westlake Plaza shoppng centers.