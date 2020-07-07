All apartments in Thousand Oaks
Last updated January 29 2020

1943 Stonesgate Street

1943 Stonesgate Street · No Longer Available
Location

1943 Stonesgate Street, Thousand Oaks, CA 91361
Westlake

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Lovely Foxmoor Hills home in Westlake Village with hardwood flooring downstairs in entry and formal dining. The windows in the spacious living room and formal dining are covered in custom wood shutters. The kitchen is complete with dark wood cabinets, stainless steel appliances and a casual dining area. Enjoy the view of the beautiful serene backyard while standing in front of the large open window in the kitchen. One bedroom with a built in desk and shelves and one bathroom complete thedownstairs. Cozy brick fireplace in separate family room perfect for entertaining. Three bedrooms and two baths are located upstairs . The 3-car garage has plenty of room for storage. Within minutes to the Westlake Village lake, The Promenade and Westlake Plaza shoppng centers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1943 Stonesgate Street have any available units?
1943 Stonesgate Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thousand Oaks, CA.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
What amenities does 1943 Stonesgate Street have?
Some of 1943 Stonesgate Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1943 Stonesgate Street currently offering any rent specials?
1943 Stonesgate Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1943 Stonesgate Street pet-friendly?
No, 1943 Stonesgate Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thousand Oaks.
Does 1943 Stonesgate Street offer parking?
Yes, 1943 Stonesgate Street offers parking.
Does 1943 Stonesgate Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1943 Stonesgate Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1943 Stonesgate Street have a pool?
No, 1943 Stonesgate Street does not have a pool.
Does 1943 Stonesgate Street have accessible units?
No, 1943 Stonesgate Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1943 Stonesgate Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1943 Stonesgate Street has units with dishwashers.

