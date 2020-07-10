1877 Laurel Wood Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors Property Amenities

Absolutely stunning View home located at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac in beautiful Oakbrook highland thousand oak. This property features 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and has 2070 sq ft of living space with private and spacious entertainer's backyard,Open and airy as soon as you walk in, with an abundance of natural light flowing throughout the home. Downstairs features include cathedral ceilings,wood like flooring, fireplace,skylights,and newer windows and sliders throughout. New water heater and newer A/C and furnace. Run, this home won't last long.