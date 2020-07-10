All apartments in Thousand Oaks
1877 Laurel Wood Court
Last updated April 6 2020 at 8:25 PM

1877 Laurel Wood Court

1877 Laurelwood Court · No Longer Available
Location

1877 Laurelwood Court, Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
Lang Ranch

Amenities

hardwood floors
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
Absolutely stunning View home located at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac in beautiful Oakbrook highland thousand oak. This property features 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and has 2070 sq ft of living space with private and spacious entertainer's backyard,Open and airy as soon as you walk in, with an abundance of natural light flowing throughout the home. Downstairs features include cathedral ceilings,wood like flooring, fireplace,skylights,and newer windows and sliders throughout. New water heater and newer A/C and furnace. Run, this home won't last long.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1877 Laurel Wood Court have any available units?
1877 Laurel Wood Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thousand Oaks, CA.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
Is 1877 Laurel Wood Court currently offering any rent specials?
1877 Laurel Wood Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1877 Laurel Wood Court pet-friendly?
No, 1877 Laurel Wood Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thousand Oaks.
Does 1877 Laurel Wood Court offer parking?
No, 1877 Laurel Wood Court does not offer parking.
Does 1877 Laurel Wood Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1877 Laurel Wood Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1877 Laurel Wood Court have a pool?
No, 1877 Laurel Wood Court does not have a pool.
Does 1877 Laurel Wood Court have accessible units?
No, 1877 Laurel Wood Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1877 Laurel Wood Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1877 Laurel Wood Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1877 Laurel Wood Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1877 Laurel Wood Court has units with air conditioning.

