All apartments in Thousand Oaks
Find more places like 1784 Fox Springs Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Thousand Oaks, CA
/
1784 Fox Springs Circle
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:15 AM

1784 Fox Springs Circle

1784 Fox Springs Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Thousand Oaks
See all
Rancho Conejo
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1784 Fox Springs Circle, Thousand Oaks, CA 91320
Rancho Conejo

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/06b599409f ---- This is a beautiful single story home that has been recently updated. The home is located in a lovely gated community and is in a prime location. The homes kitchen was remodeled and is stunning! The kitchen has high-end stainless appliances, marble counters, custom cabinets and back splash. The master bedroom suite is large and has a sizable walk in closet. The master bathroom comes with his/her vanity, shower and Jacuzzi tub. The home has just been painted and the carpet has been replaced throughout. The home comes with a perfect gated backyard with patio and lawn. This is a great home at a great price in a great location. Please schedule a time with Real Property Management to view the home. Move in costs: $3300 - Rent $3300 - Deposit $175 - Resident service fee $40 - application fee

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1784 Fox Springs Circle have any available units?
1784 Fox Springs Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thousand Oaks, CA.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
What amenities does 1784 Fox Springs Circle have?
Some of 1784 Fox Springs Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1784 Fox Springs Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1784 Fox Springs Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1784 Fox Springs Circle pet-friendly?
No, 1784 Fox Springs Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thousand Oaks.
Does 1784 Fox Springs Circle offer parking?
No, 1784 Fox Springs Circle does not offer parking.
Does 1784 Fox Springs Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1784 Fox Springs Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1784 Fox Springs Circle have a pool?
No, 1784 Fox Springs Circle does not have a pool.
Does 1784 Fox Springs Circle have accessible units?
No, 1784 Fox Springs Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1784 Fox Springs Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 1784 Fox Springs Circle does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sofi Thousand Oaks
491 W Gainsborough Rd
Thousand Oaks, CA 91360
Casa Oaks
2088 W Hillcrest Dr
Thousand Oaks, CA 91320
Avalon Thousand Oaks Plaza
235 N Conejo School Rd
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
eaves Thousand Oaks
351 Hodencamp Rd
Thousand Oaks, CA 91360
Arrive Thousand Oaks Apartments
1394 E Hillcrest Drive
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
Yolo
81 Maegan Pl
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
Yolo East
1801 Los Feliz Drive
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
The Knolls Apartment Homes
2544 Vista Wood Cir
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362

Similar Pages

Thousand Oaks 1 BedroomsThousand Oaks 2 Bedrooms
Thousand Oaks Apartments with BalconyThousand Oaks Dog Friendly Apartments
Thousand Oaks Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CASanta Monica, CATorrance, CA
Burbank, CAOxnard, CAVentura, CADowney, CASimi Valley, CAWhittier, CALancaster, CA
Camarillo, CAWest Hollywood, CAAlhambra, CANorwalk, CAPalmdale, CARedondo Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North RanchCentral Thousand Oaks
Lang RanchWestlake
Rancho Conejo

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
University of California-Los AngelesCalifornia Institute of the Arts
College of the Canyons