1784 Fox Springs Circle

Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets carpet

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/06b599409f ---- This is a beautiful single story home that has been recently updated. The home is located in a lovely gated community and is in a prime location. The homes kitchen was remodeled and is stunning! The kitchen has high-end stainless appliances, marble counters, custom cabinets and back splash. The master bedroom suite is large and has a sizable walk in closet. The master bathroom comes with his/her vanity, shower and Jacuzzi tub. The home has just been painted and the carpet has been replaced throughout. The home comes with a perfect gated backyard with patio and lawn. This is a great home at a great price in a great location. Please schedule a time with Real Property Management to view the home. Move in costs: $3300 - Rent $3300 - Deposit $175 - Resident service fee $40 - application fee