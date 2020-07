Amenities

parking pool

If you're looking for a home with LOTS OF BEDROOMS this is the place! The 6BR/3BA single-story MAIN HOUSE and 3BR/1BA GUEST HOUSE are ideal for a large family, senior assisted living, or rehabilitation facility. Set on one acre under stately oaks, the property is a walk back in time to the 1960's when living was more about functionality. The fully fenced property has an oversize pool and slide. The home is being offered on a month to month lease and is also for sale.