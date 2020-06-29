All apartments in Thousand Oaks
Last updated June 11 2020 at 11:21 AM

1600 Marian Ave.

1600 Marian Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1600 Marian Avenue, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360
Lynn Ranch

Amenities

pet friendly
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Completely redesigned 3 bed, 3 bath home in Thousand Oaks - First time rental! Situated on over acre this 3 bedroom 3 bath home has been designed to gain the most use of space. Gourmet kitchen boasts European style cabinets, refrigerator/freezer and dish drawers, Electrolux range; kitchen island with veggie prep sink. Outdoor space with mountain views is private and serene with fruit trees, fauna, & drought tolerant landscaping.
Solid credit and verifiable income required. No smoking please. Available now.

(RLNE5840145)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1600 Marian Ave. have any available units?
1600 Marian Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thousand Oaks, CA.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
Is 1600 Marian Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
1600 Marian Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1600 Marian Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1600 Marian Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 1600 Marian Ave. offer parking?
No, 1600 Marian Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 1600 Marian Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1600 Marian Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1600 Marian Ave. have a pool?
No, 1600 Marian Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 1600 Marian Ave. have accessible units?
No, 1600 Marian Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 1600 Marian Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1600 Marian Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1600 Marian Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1600 Marian Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.

