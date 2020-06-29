1600 Marian Ave.

Amenities

pet friendly range refrigerator

Completely redesigned 3 bed, 3 bath home in Thousand Oaks - First time rental! Situated on over acre this 3 bedroom 3 bath home has been designed to gain the most use of space. Gourmet kitchen boasts European style cabinets, refrigerator/freezer and dish drawers, Electrolux range; kitchen island with veggie prep sink. Outdoor space with mountain views is private and serene with fruit trees, fauna, & drought tolerant landscaping.

Solid credit and verifiable income required. No smoking please. Available now.



(RLNE5840145)