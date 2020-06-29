All apartments in Thousand Oaks
Find more places like 1479 Aldercreek Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Thousand Oaks, CA
/
1479 Aldercreek Place
Last updated March 5 2020 at 12:24 PM

1479 Aldercreek Place

1479 Aldercreek Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Thousand Oaks
See all
North Ranch
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1479 Aldercreek Place, Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
North Ranch

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Fully Furnished Sprawling Cape Cod North Ranch Home - Restoration Hardware Fully Furnished Home available for short term lease. Situated on over 1/2 acre in the coveted North Ranch community, this 4bed/5bath~with office or possible guest house, classic Westlake Village home has been extensively remodeled with only the finest quality materials and current contemporary style.~ The sun bathed, open concept, kitchen to family room floor-plan, with its wide plank refinished oak floors and~French door access to the lush backyard, create a perfect flow for entertaining and comfortable everyday living.~ The attention to detail with tongue & groove ceiling in the generous family room, crown & base molding throughout, custom woodwork, recessed and Schonbek crystal chandeliers and three fireplaces add to the exceptional ambiance.~ The complete kitchen remodel boasts custom cabinets, suede~finish granite counter tops with subway tile backsplash, high end Viking appliances and~polished nickel island pendant lights.~~One bedroom down and three upstairs; the master suite offers a cozy fireplace with hand crafted mantle and marble tile details, tongue and groove ceiling and walk in closet and dressing area. The spacious ensuite is completely remodeled with soaking tub, Carrera marble and Schonbek chandeliers.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5562600)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1479 Aldercreek Place have any available units?
1479 Aldercreek Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thousand Oaks, CA.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
What amenities does 1479 Aldercreek Place have?
Some of 1479 Aldercreek Place's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1479 Aldercreek Place currently offering any rent specials?
1479 Aldercreek Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1479 Aldercreek Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 1479 Aldercreek Place is pet friendly.
Does 1479 Aldercreek Place offer parking?
No, 1479 Aldercreek Place does not offer parking.
Does 1479 Aldercreek Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1479 Aldercreek Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1479 Aldercreek Place have a pool?
No, 1479 Aldercreek Place does not have a pool.
Does 1479 Aldercreek Place have accessible units?
No, 1479 Aldercreek Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1479 Aldercreek Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 1479 Aldercreek Place does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Westlake Canyon Apartments
2338 Fountain Crest Ln
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
Sofi Thousand Oaks
491 W Gainsborough Rd
Thousand Oaks, CA 91360
Avalon Thousand Oaks Plaza
235 N Conejo School Rd
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
eaves Thousand Oaks
351 Hodencamp Rd
Thousand Oaks, CA 91360
Arrive Thousand Oaks Apartments
1394 E Hillcrest Drive
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
Yolo
81 Maegan Pl
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
Yolo East
1801 Los Feliz Drive
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
The Knolls Apartment Homes
2544 Vista Wood Cir
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362

Similar Pages

Thousand Oaks 1 BedroomsThousand Oaks 2 Bedrooms
Thousand Oaks Apartments with BalconyThousand Oaks Dog Friendly Apartments
Thousand Oaks Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CASanta Monica, CATorrance, CA
Burbank, CAOxnard, CAVentura, CADowney, CASimi Valley, CAWhittier, CALancaster, CA
Camarillo, CAWest Hollywood, CAAlhambra, CANorwalk, CAPalmdale, CARedondo Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North RanchCentral Thousand Oaks
Lang RanchWestlake
Rancho Conejo

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
University of California-Los AngelesCalifornia Institute of the Arts
College of the Canyons