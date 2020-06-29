1479 Aldercreek Place

Amenities

Fully Furnished Sprawling Cape Cod North Ranch Home - Restoration Hardware Fully Furnished Home available for short term lease. Situated on over 1/2 acre in the coveted North Ranch community, this 4bed/5bath~with office or possible guest house, classic Westlake Village home has been extensively remodeled with only the finest quality materials and current contemporary style.~ The sun bathed, open concept, kitchen to family room floor-plan, with its wide plank refinished oak floors and~French door access to the lush backyard, create a perfect flow for entertaining and comfortable everyday living.~ The attention to detail with tongue & groove ceiling in the generous family room, crown & base molding throughout, custom woodwork, recessed and Schonbek crystal chandeliers and three fireplaces add to the exceptional ambiance.~ The complete kitchen remodel boasts custom cabinets, suede~finish granite counter tops with subway tile backsplash, high end Viking appliances and~polished nickel island pendant lights.~~One bedroom down and three upstairs; the master suite offers a cozy fireplace with hand crafted mantle and marble tile details, tongue and groove ceiling and walk in closet and dressing area. The spacious ensuite is completely remodeled with soaking tub, Carrera marble and Schonbek chandeliers.



No Cats Allowed



