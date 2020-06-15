All apartments in Temecula
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

44497 Penbrook Lane, Temecula, CA 92592
Redhawk

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 44497 Penbrook Lane · Avail. Jul 1

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2139 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
key fob access
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
garage
key fob access
44497 Penbrook Lane Available 07/01/20 Beautiful Home Ready for Move-in - Single family home ready for you and your family. This home features 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, with a 2 car garage. The kitchen comes with all the appliances and hookups for washer and dryer. The property is ready for viewing/move-in starting July 1st 2020.

Tenant is responsible for all utilities. Comes fitted with new smart home keyless system, this system allows for enhanced security and monitoring of access into property. Smart home system eliminates keys and securely allows the power of accessibility through a registered mobile device. Property is ready now! Contact for more information!!

Thank you for your interest in this property. If you would like to set up a time to view this property, please email us at Leasing@trinityfs.com. PLEASE NOTE THAT TRINITY FINANCIAL SERVICES IS THE OWNER OF THIS PROPERTY. ANY ADVERTISEMENTS FOR THIS PROPERTY FOUND ON CRAIGSLIST, LETGO, 5MILE, OR ANY SIMILAR SITES MAY BE A SCAM. To protect yourself from scammers, please communicate only with representatives of Trinity Financial Services with regard to this property.

(RLNE4705692)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 44497 Penbrook Lane have any available units?
44497 Penbrook Lane has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Temecula, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Temecula Rent Report.
Is 44497 Penbrook Lane currently offering any rent specials?
44497 Penbrook Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 44497 Penbrook Lane pet-friendly?
No, 44497 Penbrook Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Temecula.
Does 44497 Penbrook Lane offer parking?
Yes, 44497 Penbrook Lane does offer parking.
Does 44497 Penbrook Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 44497 Penbrook Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 44497 Penbrook Lane have a pool?
No, 44497 Penbrook Lane does not have a pool.
Does 44497 Penbrook Lane have accessible units?
No, 44497 Penbrook Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 44497 Penbrook Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 44497 Penbrook Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 44497 Penbrook Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 44497 Penbrook Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
