raynor
251 Apartments for rent in Raynor, Sunnyvale, CA
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
$
20 Units Available
The Crossings
1180 Lochinvar Ave, Sunnyvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,315
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
950 sqft
Centrally located one and two bedroom units, opposite Kaiser Permanete. Recently revamped with modern ovens, garbage disposal, and walk-in closets, among other amenities. Community has a sauna, hot tub, and BBQ area.
1 Unit Available
1473 Ramon Dr
1473 Ramon Drive, Sunnyvale, CA
5 Bedrooms
$7,400
2000 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.
Results within 1 mile of Raynor
$
8 Units Available
Main Street Cupertino Lofts
19500 Vallco Pkwy, Cupertino, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,554
1127 sqft
Close to Highway 280, these homes feature walk-in showers, stainless steel appliances in kitchens and extra storage room. Community amenities include a clubhouse and a bike garage.
$
23 Units Available
Laguna Clara
3131 Homestead Rd, Santa Clara, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,068
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,597
1115 sqft
Near shopping, health care, parks and public transportation. One- and two-bedroom apartments with fireplaces, walk-in closets and extra storage. Community facilities include a pool, gym and game room. Carports available. Small pets welcome with fee.
$
43 Units Available
Marina Playa
3500 Granada Avenue, Santa Clara, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,161
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,885
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,436
1270 sqft
Located within close proximity to a large number of popular shopping centers in downtown Santa Clara, our residents are never far from restaurants, upscale retailers, and convenience stores.
$
28 Units Available
Alderwood Apartments
900 Pepper Tree Ln, Santa Clara, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,657
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,099
1000 sqft
One- and two-bedroom, smoke-free apartments near Santa Clara High School, parks and shopping. All units have granite counters, hardwood floors and fireplaces. Carport included in lease. Facilities include 24-hour gym and pool. Small pets welcome.
$
18 Units Available
Montecito
3765 Tamarack Ln, Santa Clara, CA
Studio
$1,983
322 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,410
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,105
1020 sqft
Set amid majestic redwood trees and a peaceful manicured courtyard, these Santa Clara-based apartment homes are pet-friendly and completely smoke-free. Rooms include air conditioning and private patio/balcony. Short walk to Koreatown and close to I-280.
$
10 Units Available
Birchwood
1230 Henderson Ave, Sunnyvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,285
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,765
880 sqft
Complete with one- and two-bedroom floor plans, these units offer generous storage, dishwashers, cottage-style kitchens, ceiling fans, large closets and private entrances. Kitchens are modern and upgraded and units feature open floor plans.
$
22 Units Available
Boardwalk Apartments
3770 Flora Vista Ave, Santa Clara, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,408
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,173
950 sqft
Tranquil location along a private network of canals, near shopping, schools and dining. One- and two-bedroom apartments with fireplaces, dishwashers and extra storage. Community facilities include a pool, hot tub and gym. Garage spaces available.
7 Units Available
Tuscany
3229 El Camino Real, Santa Clara, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,336
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,410
892 sqft
Apartments feature air conditioning, laundry, patio or balcony, and walk-in closets. Community offers BBQ grills, gym, parking and pool. Located close to public transportation on Highway 82.
6 Units Available
Nineteen800
19700 Vallco Pkwy #180, Cupertino, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,731
1288 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,226
1550 sqft
Spacious closets, in-unit washer and dryer, energy-efficient appliances and quartz countertops. Amenities include bike share, private cinema, fitness center, fireplace lounge, playground and game room. Pet-friendly.
4 Units Available
Hidden Lake
3375 Homestead Rd, Santa Clara, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,495
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,895
919 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just minutes from Highway 62 and Homestead Shopping Center. Units feature air conditioning, dishwasher, fireplace, and patio or balcony. Community has pool, gym, hot tub and BBQ grills.
$
18 Units Available
Verandas at Cupertino
20200 Lucille Ave, Cupertino, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,499
1147 sqft
Located mere minutes from the Homestead Square Shopping Center, this community offers its residents a courtyard, pool, dog park and 24-hour gym. Units include granite counters and hardwood flooring, and have been recently renovated.
2 Units Available
Cherry Blossom Apartments
924 Mangrove Ave, Sunnyvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,195
615 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
815 sqft
Clean, comfortable apartments located in the Santa Clara School District, close to the Sunken Gardens Golf Course and Lawrence Square Shopping Center. Cat-friendly units with carpeting, ceiling fans and extra storage.
$
10 Units Available
Central Park Apartments
1055 Manet Dr, Sunnyvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,410
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,050
1012 sqft
Featuring stylish apartment homes designed for living, these units come in a variety of floor plans and offer easy access to the freeway. Amenities include complete appliance packages and spacious closets.
1 Unit Available
635 Giannini Dr
635 Giannini Drive, Santa Clara, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,950
1147 sqft
Single Story House*Gleaming Hardwood Floors*Awesome Yard*Updated Kitchen*Cupertino Schools!! - Conveniently located near Apple Headquarters and the 280 freeway.
1 Unit Available
1342 Bobolink Circle,
1342 Bobolink Circle, Sunnyvale, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1564 sqft
Pretty Sunnyvale single family home with excellent Cupertino schools - Situated in a very friendly and family neighborhood with excellent schools Louis E. Stocklmeir Elementary, Cupertino Middle School, and Fremont High School.
1 Unit Available
1720 Halford Ave 133
1720 Halford Avenue, Santa Clara, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,000
678 sqft
Sophisticated, Elegant, Remodeled and Furnished. - Property Id: 283988 Sophisticated, elegant, spacious, completely remodeled and fully furnished (with all electronic appliances and WiFi) 1Br / 1Bth in absolutely pristine condition.
1 Unit Available
1295 Crescent Terrace
1295 Crescent Terrace, Sunnyvale, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,690
1300 sqft
Available 09/01/20 Available to rent starting Sep 1, 2020. In-person tours will be accommodated to comply with social distancing protocols and public health orders. Alternatives such as virtual tours or video consultations may be offered up.
1 Unit Available
813 Ponderosa Ave
813 Ponderosa Avenue, Sunnyvale, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,100
1533 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before July 31, 2020.
1 Unit Available
1750 Halford Avenue, Unit 304
1750 Halford Avenue, Santa Clara, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,895
678 sqft
Top Floor- New Flooring- Fresh Interior Paint- Elevator Access - Community Pool & Tennis Court - For a virtual tour please visit our YouTube Channel or click on the link below: Coming Soon 360 Tour Link: https://www.asteroommls.
1 Unit Available
952 Bellomo Avenue
952 Bellomo Avenue, Sunnyvale, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,450
1428 sqft
Beautiful 2 bed 2 bath Townhouse in the heart of Sunnyvale. Minutes away from the new Apple Campus and downtown Sunnyvale.
1 Unit Available
1202 Henderson Avenue
1202 Henderson Avenue, Sunnyvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,400
690 sqft
Single Bed Room for leasing , nearer to indian cash & carry and other restaurants , closer to all available locations and offices like walmart, apple, google . More info & apply online at https://hunt.
1 Unit Available
511 Humber Court
511 Humber Court, Sunnyvale, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,999
1864 sqft
Wonderful 4 Bed 3 Bath House In Sunnyvale *( Great Schools, Cul-de-sac )* - This remarkable home offers over 1,800 square feet of living space and sits on a 6,000 square foot lot in a beautiful Sunnyvale neighborhood.
