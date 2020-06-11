1141 Viscaino Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

3 Bedroom Home in Sunnyvale - Coming soon for a July 15th move in!



Come and see this great gem of a house nestled in the neighborhoods of Sunnyvale West! This house feels nicely centered in a neighborhood setting, but it's only a short distance from Safeway, CVS, and a line of restaurants along El Camino Real. Vargas Elementary/ Sunnyvale Middle/ Homestead High (Renter to verify district).



A simple floor plan yields elegant results; the living/dining/kitchen areas occupy one half of the house, with hardwood floors in the living room and patio/garage access, and the other half is set aside for well-sized bedrooms.



This home also features:

- Large garage space

- Laundry room with appliance ready hookups (W/D not included)

- Nice backyard and patio space



We are offering 12-month leases to qualified tenants. Virtual tours available. If you are interested in an in-person tour, please call Brandy 650-269-3272



No pets, no smoking. Gardener included; tenant pays for all utilities.



This home is professionally managed by Wilbur Properties DRE #00823559



