All apartments in Sunnyvale
Find more places like 1141 Viscaino Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sunnyvale, CA
/
1141 Viscaino Ave
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:57 PM

1141 Viscaino Ave

1141 Viscaino Avenue · (650) 815-1262
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Sunnyvale
See all
Washington
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1141 Viscaino Avenue, Sunnyvale, CA 94086
Washington

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1141 Viscaino Ave · Avail. now

$4,600

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1372 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
3 Bedroom Home in Sunnyvale - Coming soon for a July 15th move in!

Come and see this great gem of a house nestled in the neighborhoods of Sunnyvale West! This house feels nicely centered in a neighborhood setting, but it's only a short distance from Safeway, CVS, and a line of restaurants along El Camino Real. Vargas Elementary/ Sunnyvale Middle/ Homestead High (Renter to verify district).

A simple floor plan yields elegant results; the living/dining/kitchen areas occupy one half of the house, with hardwood floors in the living room and patio/garage access, and the other half is set aside for well-sized bedrooms.

This home also features:
- Large garage space
- Laundry room with appliance ready hookups (W/D not included)
- Nice backyard and patio space

We are offering 12-month leases to qualified tenants. Virtual tours available. If you are interested in an in-person tour, please call Brandy 650-269-3272

No pets, no smoking. Gardener included; tenant pays for all utilities.

This home is professionally managed by Wilbur Properties DRE #00823559

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4867371)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1141 Viscaino Ave have any available units?
1141 Viscaino Ave has a unit available for $4,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Sunnyvale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sunnyvale Rent Report.
What amenities does 1141 Viscaino Ave have?
Some of 1141 Viscaino Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1141 Viscaino Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1141 Viscaino Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1141 Viscaino Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1141 Viscaino Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sunnyvale.
Does 1141 Viscaino Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1141 Viscaino Ave offers parking.
Does 1141 Viscaino Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1141 Viscaino Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1141 Viscaino Ave have a pool?
No, 1141 Viscaino Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1141 Viscaino Ave have accessible units?
No, 1141 Viscaino Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1141 Viscaino Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1141 Viscaino Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 1141 Viscaino Ave?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Avalon Silicon Valley
1257 Lakeside Dr
Sunnyvale, CA 94085
The Arches
1235 Wildwood Ave
Sunnyvale, CA 94089
Tamarind Square
1160 Morse Ave
Sunnyvale, CA 94089
Cherry Blossom Apartments
924 Mangrove Ave
Sunnyvale, CA 94086
Kensington Place Apartments
1220 N Fair Oaks Ave
Sunnyvale, CA 94089
Savoy
1120 Kifer Road
Sunnyvale, CA 94086
Element Apartment Homes
1270 Coronado Drive
Sunnyvale, CA 94086
Shadowbrook Apartments
235 Bernardo Ave
Sunnyvale, CA 94086

Similar Pages

Sunnyvale 1 BedroomsSunnyvale 2 Bedrooms
Sunnyvale Apartments with ParkingSunnyvale Apartments with Pools
Sunnyvale Studio ApartmentsSonoma County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CA
Mountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CARedwood City, CAPleasanton, CASan Leandro, CA
Livermore, CAAlameda, CADaly City, CAMilpitas, CACupertino, CAVallejo, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

PonderosaLakewoodWashington
West MurphyOrtegaDe Anza
Heritage DistrictEast Murphy

Apartments Near Colleges

College of AlamedaCalifornia College of the Arts
University of California-Hastings College of LawCalifornia State University-East Bay
University of California-Berkeley
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity