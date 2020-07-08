4937 Collis Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Spacious home for lease with oversized bedrooms and large living areas. Enter and you will find a bright and light living room with dining area. There is a separate family room with a charming gas fireplace. On the main level are two bedrooms with an updated shared bathroom; upstairs, the master bedroom with its own bathroom and walk in closet. The galley style kitchen has its own built in eating area, extensive storage and granite counters. The laundry room off the back of the kitchen offers room for a side by side washer/dryer. There is a guest half bath off the family room. Attached private garage and large driveway for parking.