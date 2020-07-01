All apartments in South Pasadena
Last updated May 25 2020 at 10:58 PM

1600 Indiana Avenue

1600 Indiana Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1600 Indiana Avenue, South Pasadena, CA 91030
South Pasadena

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
fireplace
internet access
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Wifi capable double oven! Lemons Oranges and Kumquats included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1600 Indiana Avenue have any available units?
1600 Indiana Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in South Pasadena, CA.
What amenities does 1600 Indiana Avenue have?
Some of 1600 Indiana Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1600 Indiana Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1600 Indiana Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1600 Indiana Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1600 Indiana Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in South Pasadena.
Does 1600 Indiana Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1600 Indiana Avenue offers parking.
Does 1600 Indiana Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1600 Indiana Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1600 Indiana Avenue have a pool?
No, 1600 Indiana Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1600 Indiana Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1600 Indiana Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1600 Indiana Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1600 Indiana Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 1600 Indiana Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1600 Indiana Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

