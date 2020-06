Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Enjoy unobstructed views of the Pacific Ocean and the Del Mar Racetrack from this beautifully remodeled custom home. New carpet on the entry level in the formal living room. The property sits on a 2/3 acre lot and is perched upon on a private, lush hillside with a gated entry. Large downstairs area with private entrance could be converted into a Granny flat or separate living quarters for multi-generational families. Just minutes to Del Mar Beach & Racetrack, shopping, and restaurants!