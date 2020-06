Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

IMPECCABLE OCEAN VIEW TOWN HOME IN GATED COMMUNITY! WEST OF 5 JUST OFF OF CEDROS! SHORT WALK TO BEACHES, FAIRGROUND, RESTAURANTS. Beautifully appointed through out - features hard wood and travertine flooring, Custom cabinetry, slab counter tops, gourmet appliances, farm style kitchen sink. Open floor plan with vaulted ceilings and lots of windows. Walk out patios on both upper and lower levels. Three bedrooms with large master suite w/fireplace. 2 car attached garage, community pool.