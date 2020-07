Amenities

Here is your opportunity to enjoy summer in this lovely single level home Located in the heart of Solana Beach west of i-5 nestled in Park Del Mar .Walk to the beach, the world-famous Del Mar Racetrack, or the Cedros Design District! Fully furnished, Bamboo floors throughout the living and dining room. Master bedroom has lots of closet space. There is a very private and relaxing patio area to enjoy.