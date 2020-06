Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool

Let's do Sunset! Sink into luxury in this beautiful beach condo in exclusive Seascape Sur. Steps from the beach, this home sits elevated, capturing pristine ocean views & supreme sunsets. Floor to ceiling windows bring in abundant light & make you feel at home. Highly upgraded w/ every detail, this condo has it all. Custom cabinetry, gorgeous finishes, ample closet & storage space. Thoughtful lighting creates a subtle background for entertaining.