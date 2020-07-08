All apartments in Solana Beach
449 E Cliff St

449 East Cliff Street · No Longer Available
Location

449 East Cliff Street, Solana Beach, CA 92075
Solana Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
West Solana Beach, a true work of art, total privacy, stunning panoramic white water views, lovely wide blue water views, watch sunset melt into the horizon bringing tears to your eyes, newer construction with finest quality fixtures/stones/amenities, garage, plenty of storage, walk to Cedros Design District/the beach at Fletcher Cove/101 restaurants & shops, one of the best Solana Beach neighborhoods, landlord is very proud of his creation, has preference for long term tenant. Don't miss this one!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 449 E Cliff St have any available units?
449 E Cliff St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Solana Beach, CA.
What amenities does 449 E Cliff St have?
Some of 449 E Cliff St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 449 E Cliff St currently offering any rent specials?
449 E Cliff St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 449 E Cliff St pet-friendly?
No, 449 E Cliff St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Solana Beach.
Does 449 E Cliff St offer parking?
Yes, 449 E Cliff St offers parking.
Does 449 E Cliff St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 449 E Cliff St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 449 E Cliff St have a pool?
No, 449 E Cliff St does not have a pool.
Does 449 E Cliff St have accessible units?
No, 449 E Cliff St does not have accessible units.
Does 449 E Cliff St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 449 E Cliff St has units with dishwashers.
Does 449 E Cliff St have units with air conditioning?
No, 449 E Cliff St does not have units with air conditioning.

