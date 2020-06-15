All apartments in Solana Beach
Find more places like 231 Pacific Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Solana Beach, CA
/
231 Pacific Ave
Last updated March 17 2020 at 3:00 AM

231 Pacific Ave

231 Pacific Avenue · (760) 807-1514
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Solana Beach
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

231 Pacific Avenue, Solana Beach, CA 92075
Solana Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$40,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 2751 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
air conditioning
fireplace
furnished
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
furnished
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Perched 100 feet above the Pacific Ocean with seawall, this spacious oceanfront 3 bedroom 3.5 bath home with open floor plan & several outdoor areas offers relaxing privacy with breath taking ocean views. Conveniently situated in the heart of the casually chic coastal town of Solana Beach, steps to grassy park, sandy beach, dining, boutiques, train station, & nightlife. Tastefully furnished with AC & room to spread out, perfect for families & couples. $1,300 per night, $9,100 per week, 3 week minimum.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 231 Pacific Ave have any available units?
231 Pacific Ave has a unit available for $40,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 231 Pacific Ave have?
Some of 231 Pacific Ave's amenities include garage, air conditioning, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 231 Pacific Ave currently offering any rent specials?
231 Pacific Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 231 Pacific Ave pet-friendly?
No, 231 Pacific Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Solana Beach.
Does 231 Pacific Ave offer parking?
Yes, 231 Pacific Ave does offer parking.
Does 231 Pacific Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 231 Pacific Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 231 Pacific Ave have a pool?
No, 231 Pacific Ave does not have a pool.
Does 231 Pacific Ave have accessible units?
No, 231 Pacific Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 231 Pacific Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 231 Pacific Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 231 Pacific Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 231 Pacific Ave has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 231 Pacific Ave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Ocean Crest
873 Stevens Ave
Solana Beach, CA 92075

Similar Pages

Solana Beach 1 BedroomsSolana Beach 2 Bedrooms
Solana Beach Apartments with PoolSolana Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
Solana Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA
Murrieta, CALaguna Niguel, CATemecula, CAEncinitas, CASan Clemente, CAPoway, CACoronado, CASan Juan Capistrano, CAAlpine, CALadera Ranch, CARancho San Diego, CARamona, CA
Bostonia, CABonita, CARancho Santa Fe, CALake San Marcos, CAWinter Gardens, CAImperial Beach, CALaguna Woods, CAFrench Valley, CAPerris, CADel Mar, CAFallbrook, CATemescal Valley, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-San Diego
Concordia University-IrvineCuyamaca College
Irvine Valley College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity