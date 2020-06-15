231 Pacific Ave

Amenities

garage air conditioning fireplace furnished

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace furnished Property Amenities parking garage

Perched 100 feet above the Pacific Ocean with seawall, this spacious oceanfront 3 bedroom 3.5 bath home with open floor plan & several outdoor areas offers relaxing privacy with breath taking ocean views. Conveniently situated in the heart of the casually chic coastal town of Solana Beach, steps to grassy park, sandy beach, dining, boutiques, train station, & nightlife. Tastefully furnished with AC & room to spread out, perfect for families & couples. $1,300 per night, $9,100 per week, 3 week minimum.