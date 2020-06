Amenities

Comfortable home with cherry wood floors, spacious living & family rooms, separate dining room & open kitchen with plenty of cabinet space. Family room has fireplace and built in floor to ceiling book shelves. Yard is open and overlooks the golf course. 3 car garage. Call agent to see 858 755 3190. Fine neighborhood with excellent schools. Close to golf, shops, restaurants and easy freeway access.