1031 Reliance Way

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking pool garage

Beautifully remodeled, ocean view townhome in Spindrift above Flower Hill Mall. Views from every room in this 3 bedroom home that lives like a single story w/master bedroom on main floor. This rarely available floorplan features 12' ceilings in the main living area & kitchen, a patio off the two secondary bedrooms, ocean view decks off of the living room & master & a large front courtyard for maximum privacy. Quartzite kitchen counters, new appliances, new wood laminate floors, 2 car garage plus driveway.