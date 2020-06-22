All apartments in Solana Beach
Last updated June 11 2020 at 9:31 PM

1031 Reliance Way

1031 Reliance Way · (858) 354-7503
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1031 Reliance Way, Solana Beach, CA 92014
Solana Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,950

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1864 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
garage
Beautifully remodeled, ocean view townhome in Spindrift above Flower Hill Mall. Views from every room in this 3 bedroom home that lives like a single story w/master bedroom on main floor. This rarely available floorplan features 12' ceilings in the main living area & kitchen, a patio off the two secondary bedrooms, ocean view decks off of the living room & master & a large front courtyard for maximum privacy. Quartzite kitchen counters, new appliances, new wood laminate floors, 2 car garage plus driveway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1031 Reliance Way have any available units?
1031 Reliance Way has a unit available for $4,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1031 Reliance Way have?
Some of 1031 Reliance Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1031 Reliance Way currently offering any rent specials?
1031 Reliance Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1031 Reliance Way pet-friendly?
No, 1031 Reliance Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Solana Beach.
Does 1031 Reliance Way offer parking?
Yes, 1031 Reliance Way does offer parking.
Does 1031 Reliance Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1031 Reliance Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1031 Reliance Way have a pool?
Yes, 1031 Reliance Way has a pool.
Does 1031 Reliance Way have accessible units?
No, 1031 Reliance Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1031 Reliance Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1031 Reliance Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 1031 Reliance Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 1031 Reliance Way does not have units with air conditioning.
