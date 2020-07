Amenities

granite counters pet friendly fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

683 Sedgeworth Court Available 05/07/20 683 Sedgeworth - Charming 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home located at the end of the cul-de-sac in the quiet Woodranch community. This home has a beautiful iron staircase, two-sided fireplace and a spacious back yard. In the kitchen you will find granite counter tops with a sweet breakfast area. You will LOVE living here!



(RLNE5697397)