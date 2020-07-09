525 Yarrow Drive

Amenities
Wood Ranch Sonoma Tract home- 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths with 1740 sq. ft. Kitchen is open to both the living and dining rooms. Private and drought resistant landscaped yard that backs to open space. Half bath downstairs. All bedrooms are upstairs. Master Suite has double door entry, with walk-in closet and an extra large master bath with double sinks. All secondary bedrooms are large along with plenty of closet space. Upstairs laundry room with mix of tile and carpet throughout. 2 car garage attached garage. Enjoy swimming or hiking- along with a community pool and spa and many miles of hiking trails nearby. Pets will be considered with increased deposit. No smoking please. Available May 15th.