525 Yarrow Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly garage walk in closets pool hot tub

Unit Amenities carpet walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub

Wood Ranch Sonoma Tract home- 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths with 1740 sq. ft. Kitchen is open to both the living and dining rooms. Private and drought resistant landscaped yard that backs to open space. Half bath downstairs. All bedrooms are upstairs. Master Suite has double door entry, with walk-in closet and an extra large master bath with double sinks. All secondary bedrooms are large along with plenty of closet space. Upstairs laundry room with mix of tile and carpet throughout. 2 car garage attached garage. Enjoy swimming or hiking- along with a community pool and spa and many miles of hiking trails nearby. Pets will be considered with increased deposit. No smoking please. Available May 15th.