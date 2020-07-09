All apartments in Simi Valley
525 Yarrow Drive
Last updated May 15 2020 at 2:34 AM

525 Yarrow Drive

525 Yarrow Drive · No Longer Available
Location

525 Yarrow Drive, Simi Valley, CA 93065
Woodranch

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
carpet
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Wood Ranch Sonoma Tract home- 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths with 1740 sq. ft. Kitchen is open to both the living and dining rooms. Private and drought resistant landscaped yard that backs to open space. Half bath downstairs. All bedrooms are upstairs. Master Suite has double door entry, with walk-in closet and an extra large master bath with double sinks. All secondary bedrooms are large along with plenty of closet space. Upstairs laundry room with mix of tile and carpet throughout. 2 car garage attached garage. Enjoy swimming or hiking- along with a community pool and spa and many miles of hiking trails nearby. Pets will be considered with increased deposit. No smoking please. Available May 15th.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 525 Yarrow Drive have any available units?
525 Yarrow Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Simi Valley, CA.
How much is rent in Simi Valley, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Simi Valley Rent Report.
What amenities does 525 Yarrow Drive have?
Some of 525 Yarrow Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 525 Yarrow Drive currently offering any rent specials?
525 Yarrow Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 525 Yarrow Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 525 Yarrow Drive is pet friendly.
Does 525 Yarrow Drive offer parking?
Yes, 525 Yarrow Drive offers parking.
Does 525 Yarrow Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 525 Yarrow Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 525 Yarrow Drive have a pool?
Yes, 525 Yarrow Drive has a pool.
Does 525 Yarrow Drive have accessible units?
No, 525 Yarrow Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 525 Yarrow Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 525 Yarrow Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

