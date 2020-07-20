Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly pool hot tub fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry pool cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly

503 Shadow Lane Available 07/01/19 4 bed, 2 1/2 bath home in gated Wood Ranch community - Attractive 4 bed 2 1/2 bath home in the small, gated community of Laurelwood Heights in Wood Ranch. This home has a huge, beautifully landscaped yard with amazing views of the mountains and the community below. Light and bright with vaulted ceilings. The kitchen looks almost new with white tile and white appliances; it has a breakfast eat in area and is open to the large family room with fireplace. There is a formal living room and dining room and a powder room downstairs. The spacious master suite has a deck with amazing views, large closets, double sinks, and separate tub & shower. There is an upstairs laundry room (washer & dryer included), and a second bathroom with double sinks. The 4th bedroom can be used as an office and doesn't have a closet, but could be converted. There is a community pool & spa. Gardener services are not included. Pets will be considered with increased deposit. No smoking please.



