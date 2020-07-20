All apartments in Simi Valley
Last updated May 22 2019 at 10:24 AM

503 Shadow Lane

503 Shadow Lane · No Longer Available
Location

503 Shadow Lane, Simi Valley, CA 93065
Woodranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
503 Shadow Lane Available 07/01/19 4 bed, 2 1/2 bath home in gated Wood Ranch community - Attractive 4 bed 2 1/2 bath home in the small, gated community of Laurelwood Heights in Wood Ranch. This home has a huge, beautifully landscaped yard with amazing views of the mountains and the community below. Light and bright with vaulted ceilings. The kitchen looks almost new with white tile and white appliances; it has a breakfast eat in area and is open to the large family room with fireplace. There is a formal living room and dining room and a powder room downstairs. The spacious master suite has a deck with amazing views, large closets, double sinks, and separate tub & shower. There is an upstairs laundry room (washer & dryer included), and a second bathroom with double sinks. The 4th bedroom can be used as an office and doesn't have a closet, but could be converted. There is a community pool & spa. Gardener services are not included. Pets will be considered with increased deposit. No smoking please.

(RLNE4895022)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 503 Shadow Lane have any available units?
503 Shadow Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Simi Valley, CA.
How much is rent in Simi Valley, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Simi Valley Rent Report.
What amenities does 503 Shadow Lane have?
Some of 503 Shadow Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 503 Shadow Lane currently offering any rent specials?
503 Shadow Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 503 Shadow Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 503 Shadow Lane is pet friendly.
Does 503 Shadow Lane offer parking?
No, 503 Shadow Lane does not offer parking.
Does 503 Shadow Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 503 Shadow Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 503 Shadow Lane have a pool?
Yes, 503 Shadow Lane has a pool.
Does 503 Shadow Lane have accessible units?
No, 503 Shadow Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 503 Shadow Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 503 Shadow Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
