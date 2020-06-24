4932 Monument Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking

This beautifully upgraded Crossroads home boasts 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, as well as a loft area perfect for a home office! As you enter the lovely front door, you will be drawn into the welcoming living room & dining room with high ceilings & gleaming travertine tile flooring. Continue onto the kitchen & imagine yourself cooking here with the new shaker style cabinetry, exquisite granite counters tops, center island & breakfast area. Notice the spacious adjoining family room with an inviting fireplace & travertine flooring. Be sure to see the beautifully remodeled downstairs bathroom & bedroom ideal for guests! When you ascend to the upstairs you will see the spacious master bedroom with walk-in closet & master bathroom with dual sinks & separate tub/shower. Then take time to linger in the other large bedrooms & bathroom. Now that you have completed your tour of the inside, take a moment to step outside & be delighted by the grassy backyard and patio area perfect for entertaining!