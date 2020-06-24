All apartments in Simi Valley
Find more places like 4932 Monument Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Simi Valley, CA
/
4932 Monument Street
Last updated October 21 2019 at 3:15 AM

4932 Monument Street

4932 Monument Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Simi Valley
See all
Central Simi Valley
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

4932 Monument Street, Simi Valley, CA 93063
Central Simi Valley

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
This beautifully upgraded Crossroads home boasts 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, as well as a loft area perfect for a home office! As you enter the lovely front door, you will be drawn into the welcoming living room & dining room with high ceilings & gleaming travertine tile flooring. Continue onto the kitchen & imagine yourself cooking here with the new shaker style cabinetry, exquisite granite counters tops, center island & breakfast area. Notice the spacious adjoining family room with an inviting fireplace & travertine flooring. Be sure to see the beautifully remodeled downstairs bathroom & bedroom ideal for guests! When you ascend to the upstairs you will see the spacious master bedroom with walk-in closet & master bathroom with dual sinks & separate tub/shower. Then take time to linger in the other large bedrooms & bathroom. Now that you have completed your tour of the inside, take a moment to step outside & be delighted by the grassy backyard and patio area perfect for entertaining!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4932 Monument Street have any available units?
4932 Monument Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Simi Valley, CA.
How much is rent in Simi Valley, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Simi Valley Rent Report.
What amenities does 4932 Monument Street have?
Some of 4932 Monument Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4932 Monument Street currently offering any rent specials?
4932 Monument Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4932 Monument Street pet-friendly?
No, 4932 Monument Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Simi Valley.
Does 4932 Monument Street offer parking?
Yes, 4932 Monument Street offers parking.
Does 4932 Monument Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4932 Monument Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4932 Monument Street have a pool?
No, 4932 Monument Street does not have a pool.
Does 4932 Monument Street have accessible units?
No, 4932 Monument Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4932 Monument Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4932 Monument Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sage Creek
1910 Yosemite Ave
Simi Valley, CA 93063
Parkside Villas
4871 Los Angeles Ave
Simi Valley, CA 93063
Avalon Simi Valley
1579 E Jefferson Way
Simi Valley, CA 93065
IMT Wood Ranch
643 Country Club Dr
Simi Valley, CA 93065
Indian Oaks Apartments
5505 Cochran St
Simi Valley, CA 93063
Summerset Village
11450 Poema Pl
Simi Valley, CA 91311

Similar Pages

Simi Valley 1 BedroomsSimi Valley 2 Bedrooms
Simi Valley Apartments with GymSimi Valley Apartments with Parking
Simi Valley Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CA
Santa Monica, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAOxnard, CAGarden Grove, CAWhittier, CALancaster, CACamarillo, CA
La Habra, CAWest Hollywood, CAAlhambra, CABuena Park, CANorwalk, CAPalmdale, CARedondo Beach, CAInglewood, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

East Simi ValleyCentral Simi Valley
Simi Valley Town Center

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts