Home
/
Simi Valley, CA
/
4377 Green Pasture Lane #5 - 1
Last updated July 5 2019 at 10:24 PM

4377 Green Pasture Lane #5 - 1

4377 Green Pasture Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4377 Green Pasture Lane, Simi Valley, CA 93063
Central Simi Valley

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Fantastic tai-level townhouse! This MarketPlace end unit offers a sprawling floor plan and wonderful upgrades. Kitchen features granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, recessed lighting, breakfast bar, open to dining area and living room. Downstairs also features a laundry area, 1/2 bathroom and access to the attached 2 car garage. On the second level is are 2 bedrooms, a full bathroom, den area and master suite. Not the third level is a large loft area with patio. Community pool and spa. No pets.

IQ Property Management CalDRE #01903711

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4377 Green Pasture Lane #5 - 1 have any available units?
4377 Green Pasture Lane #5 - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Simi Valley, CA.
How much is rent in Simi Valley, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Simi Valley Rent Report.
What amenities does 4377 Green Pasture Lane #5 - 1 have?
Some of 4377 Green Pasture Lane #5 - 1's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4377 Green Pasture Lane #5 - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
4377 Green Pasture Lane #5 - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4377 Green Pasture Lane #5 - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 4377 Green Pasture Lane #5 - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Simi Valley.
Does 4377 Green Pasture Lane #5 - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 4377 Green Pasture Lane #5 - 1 offers parking.
Does 4377 Green Pasture Lane #5 - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4377 Green Pasture Lane #5 - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4377 Green Pasture Lane #5 - 1 have a pool?
Yes, 4377 Green Pasture Lane #5 - 1 has a pool.
Does 4377 Green Pasture Lane #5 - 1 have accessible units?
No, 4377 Green Pasture Lane #5 - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 4377 Green Pasture Lane #5 - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4377 Green Pasture Lane #5 - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
