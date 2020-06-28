All apartments in Simi Valley
3490 Highwood Ct #87
3490 Highwood Ct #87

3490 Highwood Court · No Longer Available
Location

3490 Highwood Court, Simi Valley, CA 93063
Central Simi Valley

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
2 Bed, 1 1/2 Bath Condo with 2-car garage. - Cute Central Simi condo, close to shopping, schools & restaurants. Welcome to this comfortable 2 bedroom, 1-1/2 bath 2-story condo. Kitchen is equipped with stove/oven & dishwasher. Tile flooring, central A/C and heat. Small enclosed patio. Community has a small play ground and laundry room (no private washer & dryer or hook ups.) Private 2-car detached garage make this the perfect place to call home. Trash included. Pets will be considered with increased deposit. No smoking please. Available now.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
