32 Golden Glen Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities game room parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Beautiful Gated Legacy Collection Executive Pool Home in prestigious Wood Ranch. 5 bedrooms plus office includes 1 bedroom on main level. Very quiet, peaceful and private neighborhood. This home offers an open floor plan with high ceilings. Formal living room with fireplace and formal dining. Spacious kitchen with granite counter tops, refrigerator and center island which opens to family room with fireplace. Large master bedroom with dual sided fireplace and retreat sitting area with its own balcony. 3 bedrooms upstairs with a huge bonus or game room (5th bedroom). Beautiful sparkling pool and spa, built-in BBQ and grassy to enjoy these summer months. Fresh paint, new carpet and thoroughly cleaned throughout. 3 car garage Move - in condition. This home has it all!!