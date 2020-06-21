All apartments in Simi Valley
Location

32 Golden Glen Drive, Simi Valley, CA 93065
Woodranch

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$5,700

4 Bed · 5 Bath · 4109 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Beautiful Gated Legacy Collection Executive Pool Home in prestigious Wood Ranch. 5 bedrooms plus office includes 1 bedroom on main level. Very quiet, peaceful and private neighborhood. This home offers an open floor plan with high ceilings. Formal living room with fireplace and formal dining. Spacious kitchen with granite counter tops, refrigerator and center island which opens to family room with fireplace. Large master bedroom with dual sided fireplace and retreat sitting area with its own balcony. 3 bedrooms upstairs with a huge bonus or game room (5th bedroom). Beautiful sparkling pool and spa, built-in BBQ and grassy to enjoy these summer months. Fresh paint, new carpet and thoroughly cleaned throughout. 3 car garage Move - in condition. This home has it all!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 32 Golden Glen Drive have any available units?
32 Golden Glen Drive has a unit available for $5,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 32 Golden Glen Drive have?
Some of 32 Golden Glen Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 32 Golden Glen Drive currently offering any rent specials?
32 Golden Glen Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 32 Golden Glen Drive pet-friendly?
No, 32 Golden Glen Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Simi Valley.
Does 32 Golden Glen Drive offer parking?
Yes, 32 Golden Glen Drive does offer parking.
Does 32 Golden Glen Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 32 Golden Glen Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 32 Golden Glen Drive have a pool?
Yes, 32 Golden Glen Drive has a pool.
Does 32 Golden Glen Drive have accessible units?
No, 32 Golden Glen Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 32 Golden Glen Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 32 Golden Glen Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 32 Golden Glen Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 32 Golden Glen Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
