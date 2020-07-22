All apartments in Simi Valley
Find more places like 2576 Hawk St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Simi Valley, CA
/
2576 Hawk St
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:47 PM

2576 Hawk St

2576 Hawk Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Simi Valley
See all
Simi Valley Town Center
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2576 Hawk Street, Simi Valley, CA 93065
Simi Valley Town Center

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Single story 3 bed, 2 bath home with yard. - Super Summerhill! This 3 bed, 2 bath ranch style single family home has an attached two car garage, and it has an attached gated carport beside the two car garage for a total of three covered parking spaces. Stamped concrete driveway with brick ribbon border. The architecture has river rock highlights and a glass block front window. Interior features open floorplan with fireplace in living room. There are dual pane windows and sliding glass door. The master suite has a private bath. Pets will be considered with increased deposit. No smoking please. Available now.

(RLNE5433643)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2576 Hawk St have any available units?
2576 Hawk St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Simi Valley, CA.
How much is rent in Simi Valley, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Simi Valley Rent Report.
Is 2576 Hawk St currently offering any rent specials?
2576 Hawk St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2576 Hawk St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2576 Hawk St is pet friendly.
Does 2576 Hawk St offer parking?
Yes, 2576 Hawk St offers parking.
Does 2576 Hawk St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2576 Hawk St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2576 Hawk St have a pool?
No, 2576 Hawk St does not have a pool.
Does 2576 Hawk St have accessible units?
No, 2576 Hawk St does not have accessible units.
Does 2576 Hawk St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2576 Hawk St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2576 Hawk St have units with air conditioning?
No, 2576 Hawk St does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

IMT Wood Ranch
643 Country Club Dr
Simi Valley, CA 93065
Sage Creek
1910 Yosemite Ave
Simi Valley, CA 93063
Indian Oaks Apartments
5505 Cochran St
Simi Valley, CA 93063
Parkside Villas
4871 Los Angeles Ave
Simi Valley, CA 93063
Summerset Village
11450 Poema Pl
Simi Valley, CA 91311
Avalon Simi Valley
1579 E Jefferson Way
Simi Valley, CA 93065

Similar Pages

Simi Valley 1 Bedroom ApartmentsSimi Valley 2 Bedroom Apartments
Simi Valley Apartments with BalconiesSimi Valley Apartments with Pools
Simi Valley Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CA
Santa Monica, CATorrance, CAOxnard, CABurbank, CAWhittier, CADowney, CALancaster, CAPalmdale, CA
Camarillo, CAGarden Grove, CARedondo Beach, CAAlhambra, CAWest Hollywood, CALa Habra, CABuena Park, CACulver City, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

East Simi ValleyCentral Simi Valley
Simi Valley Town Center

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts