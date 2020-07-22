2576 Hawk St

Amenities

Single story 3 bed, 2 bath home with yard. - Super Summerhill! This 3 bed, 2 bath ranch style single family home has an attached two car garage, and it has an attached gated carport beside the two car garage for a total of three covered parking spaces. Stamped concrete driveway with brick ribbon border. The architecture has river rock highlights and a glass block front window. Interior features open floorplan with fireplace in living room. There are dual pane windows and sliding glass door. The master suite has a private bath. Pets will be considered with increased deposit. No smoking please. Available now.



