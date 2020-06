Amenities

air conditioning hot tub fireplace

Stunning cul-de-sac home in the Orangewood Tract, is ready to be called your own! This highly sought-out home With features such as vaulted ceilings, a 3.5 ton A/C, recessed lighting throughout, Spa ready, and a 220V outlet for those electric vehicles, this beauty is more than just turn key ready!