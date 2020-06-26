All apartments in Simi Valley
Last updated August 20 2019 at 7:22 AM

1904 Heywood Street

1904 Heywood Street · No Longer Available
Location

1904 Heywood Street, Simi Valley, CA 93065
Simi Valley Town Center

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
This upstairs unit is absolutely beautiful. New dual pane windows and doors. Newer kitchen and baths. Balcony that over looks a Grand Magnolia Tree and grassy area. Vaulted ceilings that give an open air feel.This lovely 2 bedroom and 2 bath home has be rehabbed from top to bottom. There is a wonderful eat up kitchen/Bar area to entertain your dinner guests. Beautiful wood like flooring throughout. Full size washer and dryer inside. Upstairs location with vaulted ceilings and views of the wonderful park like setting the complex has to offer.This home has Central Air conditioning and Heating, Private Garage parking with storage. Community Pool. HOA includes common ground landscaping, trash. Must see, this home will not last long.Walking distance to Rancho Simi Community Park,Smart & Final, Movies, Bus stops and more . If your looking for a great LOCATION this is it!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1904 Heywood Street have any available units?
1904 Heywood Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Simi Valley, CA.
How much is rent in Simi Valley, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Simi Valley Rent Report.
What amenities does 1904 Heywood Street have?
Some of 1904 Heywood Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1904 Heywood Street currently offering any rent specials?
1904 Heywood Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1904 Heywood Street pet-friendly?
No, 1904 Heywood Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Simi Valley.
Does 1904 Heywood Street offer parking?
Yes, 1904 Heywood Street offers parking.
Does 1904 Heywood Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1904 Heywood Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1904 Heywood Street have a pool?
Yes, 1904 Heywood Street has a pool.
Does 1904 Heywood Street have accessible units?
No, 1904 Heywood Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1904 Heywood Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1904 Heywood Street has units with dishwashers.
