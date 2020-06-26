1904 Heywood Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

This upstairs unit is absolutely beautiful. New dual pane windows and doors. Newer kitchen and baths. Balcony that over looks a Grand Magnolia Tree and grassy area. Vaulted ceilings that give an open air feel.This lovely 2 bedroom and 2 bath home has be rehabbed from top to bottom. There is a wonderful eat up kitchen/Bar area to entertain your dinner guests. Beautiful wood like flooring throughout. Full size washer and dryer inside. Upstairs location with vaulted ceilings and views of the wonderful park like setting the complex has to offer.This home has Central Air conditioning and Heating, Private Garage parking with storage. Community Pool. HOA includes common ground landscaping, trash. Must see, this home will not last long.Walking distance to Rancho Simi Community Park,Smart & Final, Movies, Bus stops and more . If your looking for a great LOCATION this is it!!!