1165 Fitzgerald Road

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Welcome to this lovely 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 960 square foot condo in desirable West Simi Valley. Enjoy coffee on your private front patio in a great location tucked away in the corner looking out to the greenbelt. Step in to be greeted by light colored flooring, a cozy gas fireplace, and an open concept floor plan. The bright kitchen has plenty of counter space and newer stainless steel appliances. Spacious master bedroom has ensuite with tub/shower combo. Good sized secondary bedroom. Hallbath with smooth surface vanity and tub/shower combo. The unit comes with a one car garage and a designated parking space. The community also includes a serene gated pool and spa, and plenty of green belts. This is the one you've been waiting for. Good schools,stores,places to eat nearby.Welcome Home!



