Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:47 PM

1165 Fitzgerald Road

1165 Fitzgerald Road · No Longer Available
Location

1165 Fitzgerald Road, Simi Valley, CA 93065
Simi Valley Town Center

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Welcome to this lovely 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 960 square foot condo in desirable West Simi Valley. Enjoy coffee on your private front patio in a great location tucked away in the corner looking out to the greenbelt. Step in to be greeted by light colored flooring, a cozy gas fireplace, and an open concept floor plan. The bright kitchen has plenty of counter space and newer stainless steel appliances. Spacious master bedroom has ensuite with tub/shower combo. Good sized secondary bedroom. Hallbath with smooth surface vanity and tub/shower combo. The unit comes with a one car garage and a designated parking space. The community also includes a serene gated pool and spa, and plenty of green belts. This is the one you've been waiting for. Good schools,stores,places to eat nearby.Welcome Home!

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/simi-valley-ca?lid=12744379

(RLNE5287548)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1165 Fitzgerald Road have any available units?
1165 Fitzgerald Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Simi Valley, CA.
How much is rent in Simi Valley, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Simi Valley Rent Report.
What amenities does 1165 Fitzgerald Road have?
Some of 1165 Fitzgerald Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1165 Fitzgerald Road currently offering any rent specials?
1165 Fitzgerald Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1165 Fitzgerald Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 1165 Fitzgerald Road is pet friendly.
Does 1165 Fitzgerald Road offer parking?
Yes, 1165 Fitzgerald Road offers parking.
Does 1165 Fitzgerald Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1165 Fitzgerald Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1165 Fitzgerald Road have a pool?
Yes, 1165 Fitzgerald Road has a pool.
Does 1165 Fitzgerald Road have accessible units?
No, 1165 Fitzgerald Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1165 Fitzgerald Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1165 Fitzgerald Road has units with dishwashers.

