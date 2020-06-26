9848 Buena Vista Ave

Amenities

2 Story Updated Santee Condo! Updated 2 story condo in Santee. This condo includes newer flooring throughout, and granite counter tops in the kitchen. There are also dual pane windows throughout the home. The master bedroom has a walk-in closet. There is a shared carport with tandem parking and additional storage space. Community laundry room next to the carport. This property is located walking distance to to Santee Trolley Square & Shopping, and minutes from Grossmont College, Freeways