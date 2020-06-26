All apartments in Santee
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:44 AM

9848 Buena Vista Ave

9848 Buena Vista Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

9848 Buena Vista Avenue, Santee, CA 92071

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
carport
recently renovated
walk in closets
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
granite counters
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
Description

Description

2 Story Updated Santee Condo! Updated 2 story condo in Santee. This condo includes newer flooring throughout, and granite counter tops in the kitchen. There are also dual pane windows throughout the home. The master bedroom has a walk-in closet. There is a shared carport with tandem parking and additional storage space. Community laundry room next to the carport. This property is located walking distance to to Santee Trolley Square & Shopping, and minutes from Grossmont College, Freeways

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9848 Buena Vista Ave have any available units?
9848 Buena Vista Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santee, CA.
What amenities does 9848 Buena Vista Ave have?
Some of 9848 Buena Vista Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9848 Buena Vista Ave currently offering any rent specials?
9848 Buena Vista Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9848 Buena Vista Ave pet-friendly?
No, 9848 Buena Vista Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santee.
Does 9848 Buena Vista Ave offer parking?
Yes, 9848 Buena Vista Ave offers parking.
Does 9848 Buena Vista Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9848 Buena Vista Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9848 Buena Vista Ave have a pool?
No, 9848 Buena Vista Ave does not have a pool.
Does 9848 Buena Vista Ave have accessible units?
No, 9848 Buena Vista Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 9848 Buena Vista Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 9848 Buena Vista Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9848 Buena Vista Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 9848 Buena Vista Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
