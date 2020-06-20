9840 Shirley Gardens Dr #3

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

2 bedroom condo in Santee's Riderwood Gardens - Cozy 2 bedroom 2 bathroom single level condo. Centrally located in well maintained Riderwood Gardens complex. Condo features a spacious living room with fireplace. Private patio area. Laundry in unit. 1 car detached garage & 1 off street parking space.

Complex features swimming pool and playground area. Complex is near schools, parks and shopping!



One Small pet up to 25lbs considered with suitable security deposit.



Tenants are responsible for all utilities.



Available June 1st

$1,795 per month

$1,795 security deposit

Lease required



Please call (619) 223-RENT (7368) with any questions or to schedule a viewing.



If after viewing the condo you would like to apply please observe the following.

1.All applicants must have good credit to qualify. A $30.00 credit check fee is required, per person. Please do not apply if you have bad credit or any evictions. NO EXCEPTIONS!

2.All applicants must have a good rental history.

3.Any and all residents over 18 years of age living in a unit must have an approved application on file with the office. When you move in you must pay the security deposit and the rent with only cashiers check or money order. No personal checks! NO EXCEPTIONS!



Occupancy Guidelines:

One Bedroom - Maximum (3) Residents

Two Bedrooms - Maximum (5) Residents

Three Bedrooms - Maximum (7) Residents

Four Bedrooms - Maximum (9) Residents



92071



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2503612)