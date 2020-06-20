All apartments in Santee
Find more places like 9840 Shirley Gardens Dr #3.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Santee, CA
/
9840 Shirley Gardens Dr #3
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

9840 Shirley Gardens Dr #3

9840 Shirley Gardens Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Santee
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

9840 Shirley Gardens Drive, Santee, CA 92071

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
pool
playground
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
2 bedroom condo in Santee's Riderwood Gardens - Cozy 2 bedroom 2 bathroom single level condo. Centrally located in well maintained Riderwood Gardens complex. Condo features a spacious living room with fireplace. Private patio area. Laundry in unit. 1 car detached garage & 1 off street parking space.
Complex features swimming pool and playground area. Complex is near schools, parks and shopping!

One Small pet up to 25lbs considered with suitable security deposit.

Tenants are responsible for all utilities.

Available June 1st
$1,795 per month
$1,795 security deposit
Lease required

Please call (619) 223-RENT (7368) with any questions or to schedule a viewing.

If after viewing the condo you would like to apply please observe the following.
1.All applicants must have good credit to qualify. A $30.00 credit check fee is required, per person. Please do not apply if you have bad credit or any evictions. NO EXCEPTIONS!
2.All applicants must have a good rental history.
3.Any and all residents over 18 years of age living in a unit must have an approved application on file with the office. When you move in you must pay the security deposit and the rent with only cashiers check or money order. No personal checks! NO EXCEPTIONS!

Occupancy Guidelines:
One Bedroom - Maximum (3) Residents
Two Bedrooms - Maximum (5) Residents
Three Bedrooms - Maximum (7) Residents
Four Bedrooms - Maximum (9) Residents

92071

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2503612)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9840 Shirley Gardens Dr #3 have any available units?
9840 Shirley Gardens Dr #3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santee, CA.
What amenities does 9840 Shirley Gardens Dr #3 have?
Some of 9840 Shirley Gardens Dr #3's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9840 Shirley Gardens Dr #3 currently offering any rent specials?
9840 Shirley Gardens Dr #3 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9840 Shirley Gardens Dr #3 pet-friendly?
No, 9840 Shirley Gardens Dr #3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santee.
Does 9840 Shirley Gardens Dr #3 offer parking?
Yes, 9840 Shirley Gardens Dr #3 does offer parking.
Does 9840 Shirley Gardens Dr #3 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9840 Shirley Gardens Dr #3 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9840 Shirley Gardens Dr #3 have a pool?
Yes, 9840 Shirley Gardens Dr #3 has a pool.
Does 9840 Shirley Gardens Dr #3 have accessible units?
No, 9840 Shirley Gardens Dr #3 does not have accessible units.
Does 9840 Shirley Gardens Dr #3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 9840 Shirley Gardens Dr #3 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9840 Shirley Gardens Dr #3 have units with air conditioning?
No, 9840 Shirley Gardens Dr #3 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Parc One
320 Town Center Pkwy
Santee, CA 92071
Carlton Heights Villas
9705 Carlton Hills Blvd
Santee, CA 92071
Highline
8729 Graves Ave
Santee, CA 92071
Santee Villas
10445 Mast Blvd
Santee, CA 92071

Similar Pages

Santee 1 BedroomsSantee 2 Bedrooms
Santee Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSantee Apartments with Parking
Santee Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CAMurrieta, CATemecula, CA
Encinitas, CASan Clemente, CAPoway, CANational City, CAWildomar, CASpring Valley, CALemon Grove, CASolana Beach, CACoronado, CAAlpine, CARancho San Diego, CA
Ramona, CABostonia, CABonita, CARancho Santa Fe, CALake San Marcos, CAWinter Gardens, CAImperial Beach, CAFrench Valley, CADel Mar, CAFallbrook, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoCuyamaca College
San Diego City CollegePalomar College
San Diego Mesa College