Home
/
Santee, CA
/
9265 Maranda Drive
Last updated July 25 2019 at 10:36 AM

9265 Maranda Drive

9265 Maranda Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9265 Maranda Drive, Santee, CA 92071

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Gorgeous Oasis in Santee. 3Bd/1Ba House. Large Entertainment Room and Backyard. - APG Properties (DRE #01525202) is hosting an Open House SUNDAY, July 21st.
We will have one of our friendly staff onsite with application information from 1 PM to 2 PM.
There is no need to call for an appointment or even to confirm during this time, just come on down!

The house has AC
Each bedroom and the dining room have ceiling fans.
Large Entertainment Room
Covered back patio and spacious backyard for entertaining.
Direct access to a 2 Car Garage.
Fridge included
Washer/Dryer Included
Gardening Service Included
Utilities NOT included
Close to the 125 and 52 Fwys.
Two blocks away from the Santee Lakes Recreation Preserve and Mast Park & Disc Golf Course and little over a mile to the Mission Trails Regional Park
Less than 10-minute drive from Santee Plaza Shopping Center, Santee Trolley Square, Town Center Community Park, Sportplex USA Santee, and YMCA.

NON-SMOKING HOME

$2,395.00 Security Deposit can be paid over the first 2 months of the rental lease agreement.

Please submit for pets.

This Property is offered by APG Properties DRE#01525202
Equal Opportunity Housing
Please call 657-242-3634 for more details
Check out our website at http://apgproperties.com/find-a-home/

(RLNE5021472)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9265 Maranda Drive have any available units?
9265 Maranda Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santee, CA.
What amenities does 9265 Maranda Drive have?
Some of 9265 Maranda Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9265 Maranda Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9265 Maranda Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9265 Maranda Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 9265 Maranda Drive is pet friendly.
Does 9265 Maranda Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9265 Maranda Drive offers parking.
Does 9265 Maranda Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9265 Maranda Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9265 Maranda Drive have a pool?
No, 9265 Maranda Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9265 Maranda Drive have accessible units?
No, 9265 Maranda Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9265 Maranda Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 9265 Maranda Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9265 Maranda Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9265 Maranda Drive has units with air conditioning.
