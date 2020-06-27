9265 Maranda Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage air conditioning ceiling fan

Gorgeous Oasis in Santee. 3Bd/1Ba House. Large Entertainment Room and Backyard. - APG Properties (DRE #01525202) is hosting an Open House SUNDAY, July 21st.

We will have one of our friendly staff onsite with application information from 1 PM to 2 PM.

There is no need to call for an appointment or even to confirm during this time, just come on down!



The house has AC

Each bedroom and the dining room have ceiling fans.

Large Entertainment Room

Covered back patio and spacious backyard for entertaining.

Direct access to a 2 Car Garage.

Fridge included

Washer/Dryer Included

Gardening Service Included

Utilities NOT included

Close to the 125 and 52 Fwys.

Two blocks away from the Santee Lakes Recreation Preserve and Mast Park & Disc Golf Course and little over a mile to the Mission Trails Regional Park

Less than 10-minute drive from Santee Plaza Shopping Center, Santee Trolley Square, Town Center Community Park, Sportplex USA Santee, and YMCA.



NON-SMOKING HOME



$2,395.00 Security Deposit can be paid over the first 2 months of the rental lease agreement.



Please submit for pets.



This Property is offered by APG Properties DRE#01525202

Equal Opportunity Housing

Please call 657-242-3634 for more details

Check out our website at http://apgproperties.com/find-a-home/



