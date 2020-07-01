All apartments in Santee
9204 Lake Country Dr
Last updated December 22 2019 at 7:59 AM

9204 Lake Country Dr

9204 Lake Country Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9204 Lake Country Drive, Santee, CA 92071

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3 Bed-2 Bath Updated Single Story Home in Santee - Updated single story home located in Santee. Within minutes to the 52 freeway and Mission Trails Regional Park.

This home has been updated with new paint, new carpet in the bedrooms, new vinyl/laminate flooring and new blinds. The kitchen comes with a gas stove, refrigerator, dishwasher and garbage disposal. Plenty of room for kitchen storage in the cabinets.

The family room has vaulted ceilings, a gas fireplace,there is also central air conditioning and forced heating. Property has washer and dryer hook-ups available. Spacious fenced backyard with patio. Gardener service provided. Parking in the 2 car-garage.

Renters insurance required upon move in. Small pets okay on approval (under 30 lbs.). No Smoking. Tenants responsible for all utilities.

Lease

PLEASE DO A NEIGHBORHOOD VISIT OF THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give us a call at (619) 464-6444 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.

Rental Requirements:
Income = 2 1/2 times the rental amount (must provide proof of income)
Credit = FICO scores 600+, no legal evictions (no exceptions)
Positive Rental References from current and previous landlords

Application Policy: We DO NOT accept/process applications and fees PRIOR to you viewing the property with one of our agents. Once you have personally viewed the property, each adult (18 yrs or older) who will be living at the property must submit a separate application. Failure to upload the required documents or payment will delay the application process.

Visit www.mtmrentals.com for a complete listing of available rentals

Information provided is deemed reliable, though not guaranteed.

(RLNE5390074)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

