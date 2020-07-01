9204 Lake Country Dr

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

3 Bed-2 Bath Updated Single Story Home in Santee - Updated single story home located in Santee. Within minutes to the 52 freeway and Mission Trails Regional Park.



This home has been updated with new paint, new carpet in the bedrooms, new vinyl/laminate flooring and new blinds. The kitchen comes with a gas stove, refrigerator, dishwasher and garbage disposal. Plenty of room for kitchen storage in the cabinets.



The family room has vaulted ceilings, a gas fireplace,there is also central air conditioning and forced heating. Property has washer and dryer hook-ups available. Spacious fenced backyard with patio. Gardener service provided. Parking in the 2 car-garage.



Renters insurance required upon move in. Small pets okay on approval (under 30 lbs.). No Smoking. Tenants responsible for all utilities.



Lease



PLEASE DO A NEIGHBORHOOD VISIT OF THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give us a call at (619) 464-6444 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.



Rental Requirements:

Income = 2 1/2 times the rental amount (must provide proof of income)

Credit = FICO scores 600+, no legal evictions (no exceptions)

Positive Rental References from current and previous landlords



Application Policy: We DO NOT accept/process applications and fees PRIOR to you viewing the property with one of our agents. Once you have personally viewed the property, each adult (18 yrs or older) who will be living at the property must submit a separate application. Failure to upload the required documents or payment will delay the application process.



Visit www.mtmrentals.com for a complete listing of available rentals



Information provided is deemed reliable, though not guaranteed.



(RLNE5390074)