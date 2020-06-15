Amenities
10775 Valor Place Available 08/01/20 Rarely on the market! Best Deal In Town! - 3 bedroom 2 baths with exceptionally large yards!
Water and energy efficient, low maintenance yards for your to enjoy year round!
For schools and colleges, we have:
Elementary schools, middle and high schools
Grossmont College, SDSU, National Universities ....
For shopping we have,
Fletcher parkway,
and shopping district in Santee along Mission Gorge Road
Want to travel a bit further, you can be in UTC Mall,
Mission Valley and Fashion Valley within minutes.
House is very well maintained.
3 spacious bedrooms together with the upgraded bathrooms
Cozy fireplace in living room
Smooth floor plan with interaction between kitchen, dinning and living Room
Well equipped kitchen and in unit laundry is just another highlight
Walking out from dinning room
you will be impressed by the huge yard!
You have to see to appreciate all!
For the correct application, please call the office!
Call today and schedule the time for viewing
858-715-0688
Top Notch Realty Inc.
(RLNE1877503)