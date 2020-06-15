Amenities

recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities

10775 Valor Place Available 08/01/20 Rarely on the market! Best Deal In Town! - 3 bedroom 2 baths with exceptionally large yards!

Water and energy efficient, low maintenance yards for your to enjoy year round!



For schools and colleges, we have:

Elementary schools, middle and high schools

Grossmont College, SDSU, National Universities ....



For shopping we have,

Fletcher parkway,

and shopping district in Santee along Mission Gorge Road

Want to travel a bit further, you can be in UTC Mall,

Mission Valley and Fashion Valley within minutes.



House is very well maintained.

3 spacious bedrooms together with the upgraded bathrooms

Cozy fireplace in living room

Smooth floor plan with interaction between kitchen, dinning and living Room

Well equipped kitchen and in unit laundry is just another highlight



Walking out from dinning room

you will be impressed by the huge yard!



You have to see to appreciate all!



For the correct application, please call the office!



Call today and schedule the time for viewing

858-715-0688



Top Notch Realty Inc.



(RLNE1877503)