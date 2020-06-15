All apartments in Santee
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

10775 Valor Place

10775 Valor Place · No Longer Available
Location

10775 Valor Place, Santee, CA 92071

Amenities

recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
10775 Valor Place Available 08/01/20 Rarely on the market! Best Deal In Town! - 3 bedroom 2 baths with exceptionally large yards!
Water and energy efficient, low maintenance yards for your to enjoy year round!

For schools and colleges, we have:
Elementary schools, middle and high schools
Grossmont College, SDSU, National Universities ....

For shopping we have,
Fletcher parkway,
and shopping district in Santee along Mission Gorge Road
Want to travel a bit further, you can be in UTC Mall,
Mission Valley and Fashion Valley within minutes.

House is very well maintained.
3 spacious bedrooms together with the upgraded bathrooms
Cozy fireplace in living room
Smooth floor plan with interaction between kitchen, dinning and living Room
Well equipped kitchen and in unit laundry is just another highlight

Walking out from dinning room
you will be impressed by the huge yard!

You have to see to appreciate all!

For the correct application, please call the office!

Call today and schedule the time for viewing
858-715-0688

Top Notch Realty Inc.

(RLNE1877503)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10775 Valor Place have any available units?
10775 Valor Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santee, CA.
Is 10775 Valor Place currently offering any rent specials?
10775 Valor Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10775 Valor Place pet-friendly?
No, 10775 Valor Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santee.
Does 10775 Valor Place offer parking?
No, 10775 Valor Place does not offer parking.
Does 10775 Valor Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10775 Valor Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10775 Valor Place have a pool?
No, 10775 Valor Place does not have a pool.
Does 10775 Valor Place have accessible units?
No, 10775 Valor Place does not have accessible units.
Does 10775 Valor Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 10775 Valor Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10775 Valor Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 10775 Valor Place does not have units with air conditioning.
