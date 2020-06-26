10756 Sayers Ct

Amenities

Upgraded Home with Mountain Views This MUST SEE home with mountain views is located in a fantastic cul de sac neighborhood. This remodeled home features an upgraded kitchen with recessed lights and a granite counter-top peninsula. The open floor plan connects directly to an airy living room space with vaulted ceilings and cozy fireplace. The home boasts a large master suite with a spacious walk in closet, private bathroom with jack and jill sinks, and walk in shower. Sip your morning coffee in your back yard and enjoy the mountain views.Front yard is equipped with professionally installed synthetic lawn, which can withstand heavy foot traffic. Solar panels have been installed as well! No more worrying about the electric billpanels are extremely efficient and sunny Santee stays sunny all year round! Home has just recently had a brand new AC system installed for comfort and cooling during the warm summer months.