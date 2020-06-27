Amenities

Luxury Town House for Rent

105 Via Sovana

Santee, CA 92071



3 Bedrooms plus Office

3.5 Bathrooms

2 Car Garage

1650 sq. ft.

2 Bedroom Suites with Bathroom

Walk in Closet

Granite Counters

Inside Laundry Room

Pets on Approval

Central Air Conditioning

Dual Sinks and Walk in Closet in Master

Close to Miramar

Professionally Managed by Squared Away Real Estate



This is a big, luxury high end townhouse with 3 floors for rent. The Master bedroom is massive with a huge walk in closet. The Master Bath has a soak tub, separate standing shower and dual sinks. The upgraded Kitchen with its wide open floor plan is great for entertaining guests and cooking with the granite. The main family room is huge with grand high ceilings and fireplace. 2nd bedroom suite is on the first floor with its own bathroom. The 3rd bedroom suite is on the 3rd floor next to the master. The office has its own balcony. The home has many upgrades with plantation shutters, crown moldings, designer paint and intercom system. The complex has a pool and spa. The home has a Fridge, Dishwasher, Microwave, Stove, Washer/Dryer (Super Nice Convince Feature), Dining Area, Grand High Ceilings, Fireplace, Central Air Conditioning and Ceiling Fans. The house is near Military Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Miramar, Carlsbad, Escondido, San Marcos, Vista, Oceanside, Fallbrook, Bonsall, Del Mar, Temecula, Poway, Valley Center, San Diego, Mira Mesa, Carmel Valley, Rancho Bernardo, Encinitas, Riverside, Murrieta, Ramona, Mission Bay, El Cajon, Santee, Solana Beach, Coronado, La Jolla, Beach and Ocean. It is also near the 5, 76, 78, 805, 8,163, 94, Coast Hwys, and 15 hwys. Pets on approval with a deposit. This home a must see please contact me for a showing. Thank you..

Online Rental Application and Paper Work Needed Click Here: https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/squaredawayrealestate/tenantApplication.action



Squared Away Real Estate

John Brown

760-889-0113

Text me for the Fastest Response

John81Brown@Gmail.com

Cal BRE#01800322

Semper Fi