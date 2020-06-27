All apartments in Santee
Last updated August 6 2019 at 7:45 AM

105 Via Sovana

105 via Sovana · No Longer Available
Location

105 via Sovana, Santee, CA 92071

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Luxury Town House for Rent
105 Via Sovana
Santee, CA 92071

3 Bedrooms plus Office
3.5 Bathrooms
2 Car Garage
1650 sq. ft.
2 Bedroom Suites with Bathroom
Walk in Closet
Granite Counters
Inside Laundry Room
Pets on Approval
Central Air Conditioning
Dual Sinks and Walk in Closet in Master
Close to Miramar
Professionally Managed by Squared Away Real Estate

This is a big, luxury high end townhouse with 3 floors for rent. The Master bedroom is massive with a huge walk in closet. The Master Bath has a soak tub, separate standing shower and dual sinks. The upgraded Kitchen with its wide open floor plan is great for entertaining guests and cooking with the granite. The main family room is huge with grand high ceilings and fireplace. 2nd bedroom suite is on the first floor with its own bathroom. The 3rd bedroom suite is on the 3rd floor next to the master. The office has its own balcony. The home has many upgrades with plantation shutters, crown moldings, designer paint and intercom system. The complex has a pool and spa. The home has a Fridge, Dishwasher, Microwave, Stove, Washer/Dryer (Super Nice Convince Feature), Dining Area, Grand High Ceilings, Fireplace, Central Air Conditioning and Ceiling Fans. The house is near Military Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Miramar, Carlsbad, Escondido, San Marcos, Vista, Oceanside, Fallbrook, Bonsall, Del Mar, Temecula, Poway, Valley Center, San Diego, Mira Mesa, Carmel Valley, Rancho Bernardo, Encinitas, Riverside, Murrieta, Ramona, Mission Bay, El Cajon, Santee, Solana Beach, Coronado, La Jolla, Beach and Ocean. It is also near the 5, 76, 78, 805, 8,163, 94, Coast Hwys, and 15 hwys. Pets on approval with a deposit. This home a must see please contact me for a showing. Thank you..
Online Rental Application and Paper Work Needed Click Here: https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/squaredawayrealestate/tenantApplication.action

Squared Away Real Estate
John Brown
760-889-0113
Text me for the Fastest Response
John81Brown@Gmail.com
Cal BRE#01800322
Semper Fi

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

