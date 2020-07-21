10318 Park Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2BR/1BA single family home for rent in Santee - Property Id: 151508



Cozy 2BR/1BA home for rent in Santee. Freshly painted inside with all new appliances (refrigerator, stove, microwave, and dishwasher). Covered front porch and large, covered rear deck with outdoor seating. Sits on 1/2 acre in total with room for RV parking. Wall heating and air-conditioning in the main living area. Small dogs or cats allowed with owner approval and $200 deposit each...pet door already installed on back door :>).

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/151508p

Property Id 151508



(RLNE5120057)