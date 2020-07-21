10318 Park Avenue

Amenities
2BR/1BA single family home for rent in Santee - Property Id: 151508
Cozy 2BR/1BA home for rent in Santee. Freshly painted inside with all new appliances (refrigerator, stove, microwave, and dishwasher). Covered front porch and large, covered rear deck with outdoor seating. Sits on 1/2 acre in total with room for RV parking. Wall heating and air-conditioning in the main living area. Small dogs or cats allowed with owner approval and $200 deposit each...pet door already installed on back door :>).
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/151508p
Property Id 151508
(RLNE5120057)