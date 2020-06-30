All apartments in Santee
Last updated October 24 2019 at 11:31 PM

10236 Brightwood Lane - 5

10236 Brightwood Lane · No Longer Available
Location

10236 Brightwood Lane, Santee, CA 92071

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
internet access
pet friendly
Spacious 4 Bed and 4 Bath Tri-Level Townhouse in the desirable gated Morningside Community. Open floor plan featuring full bedroom & bath on each level. Spacious kitchen. Master suite with walk-in closet & private patio. Master bath with dual vanities. Attached 2 car garage. No unit above or below. Close to shopping, major restaurants, freeways and Barona Casino.

Includes Refrigerator. Complex has a pool, spa, and BBQ area. Pets are allowed with approval. Wonderful Air Conditioner, laundry room inside unit, and full bedroom with bathroom on the ground floor.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10236 Brightwood Lane - 5 have any available units?
10236 Brightwood Lane - 5 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santee, CA.
What amenities does 10236 Brightwood Lane - 5 have?
Some of 10236 Brightwood Lane - 5's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10236 Brightwood Lane - 5 currently offering any rent specials?
10236 Brightwood Lane - 5 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10236 Brightwood Lane - 5 pet-friendly?
Yes, 10236 Brightwood Lane - 5 is pet friendly.
Does 10236 Brightwood Lane - 5 offer parking?
Yes, 10236 Brightwood Lane - 5 offers parking.
Does 10236 Brightwood Lane - 5 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10236 Brightwood Lane - 5 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10236 Brightwood Lane - 5 have a pool?
Yes, 10236 Brightwood Lane - 5 has a pool.
Does 10236 Brightwood Lane - 5 have accessible units?
No, 10236 Brightwood Lane - 5 does not have accessible units.
Does 10236 Brightwood Lane - 5 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10236 Brightwood Lane - 5 has units with dishwashers.
Does 10236 Brightwood Lane - 5 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10236 Brightwood Lane - 5 has units with air conditioning.

