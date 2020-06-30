10236 Brightwood Lane - 5

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub internet access pet friendly

Spacious 4 Bed and 4 Bath Tri-Level Townhouse in the desirable gated Morningside Community. Open floor plan featuring full bedroom & bath on each level. Spacious kitchen. Master suite with walk-in closet & private patio. Master bath with dual vanities. Attached 2 car garage. No unit above or below. Close to shopping, major restaurants, freeways and Barona Casino.



Includes Refrigerator. Complex has a pool, spa, and BBQ area. Pets are allowed with approval. Wonderful Air Conditioner, laundry room inside unit, and full bedroom with bathroom on the ground floor.